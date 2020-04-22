To avoid the masque
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been holding daily press conferences on the state’s COVID-19 response.
These are interesting affairs, notable in they give the day-by-day breakdown of infections and a break down of the infections, the deaths, the recoveries, and so forth. Announcements are made about specific milestones in the state’s response, the appointment of committees, the apportionment of fund, and the newest complexity in developing a response.
Hutchinson is doing a good job; Arkansas is doing a good job. A stay-at-home order was not issued, and instead of, what’s called, “targeted approach” was issued. It seems to be working well. The states projected peak date has been moved back from mid-April, at the start of this thing, into May 2, reflecting the curve-flattening desired to keep the health care system – hospitals not in the least – from being overwhelmed. The curve flattening, and keeping the curve flattened, is what’s leading to the state to undertake the first steps in opening up May 4, as was announced at last Friday’s conference.
Now pay attention. Unfailingly the governor calls for the public to do the right thing, that the public doing the right thing is what has allowed this curve to flatten. He doesn’t call it the right thing, he breaks it down – every day he does this – that the public has to engage in proper public health practice: Avoid congregating in groups, wash your hands, avoid unnecessary contact and (and) wear a mask.
An interesting figure came out in the past week’s conference. That state is testing in state prisons, and Cummins prison has been hard hit. A lot of inmates there are testing positive for COVID-19, and the state is having to come to terms with that at all the levels one could imagine.
And the tests, those very important tests, have brought out something especially interesting: Most of the inmates testing positive for COVID-19 are a-symptomatic. They appear to be fine; they though they were fine, but, once the lab runs the results, it turns out they have the virus, and being in contact with them would bring the virus to you.
That’s one of the more striking things about this virus, after all, it’s transmitted through the air and it’s very easy to become infected, much easier than the flu for example, and, and, it has a much higher fatality rate than anything seen in recent history.
This was backed up on the Navy carrier Roosevelt, currently in Guam with a lot of testing going on: It’s found a number of sailors have the disease, and few of those with the disease are displaying any symptoms.
We don’t know what it’s like in a greater world, in less controlled environments where tests are harder to come by – we don’t know if that person you just walked past is infected, for example – but we do know that based on testing in other environments (here it comes) it’s quite possible you are infected. It’s quite possible you are a carrier. Statistically, based upon what’s seen in closed environments like ships of war or prison – it’s even likely you got it.
You might feel fine, look fine, but you could well be a carrier.
So put on a mask. The governor wears one in and out of the briefing every day, as does his staff. And, pay attention here, the governor wants the state to open up, for the state’s economy to get back underway, and for this to happen without a spike in infections as would set everything back to mid-March regulations.
The only way this can happen, is for you, you and us, everyone, to play it by the rules: Avoid congregating in groups, wash your hands, avoid unnecessary contact and (and) wear a mask.
This is the point: It’s not about you. It’s about the people you can make sick by not holding up your end of the public health thing. This idea some seem to have of just pretending it’s not a thing and it won’t be a thing is a kind of thinking we call out children for, and is what this space is calling out you for.
Wash your hands, avoid groups, and for crying out loud, put on a mask. To do less is to make you – however unwittingly – complicit in killing somebody.
1 Corinthians 15 (NIV)
The Resurrection of Christ
Now, brothers and sisters, I want to remind you of the gospel I preached to you, which you received and on which you have taken your stand. 2 By this gospel you are saved, if you hold firmly to the word I preached to you. Otherwise, you have believed in vain.
3 For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, 4 that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, 5 and that he appeared to Cephas, and then to the Twelve. 6 After that, he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers and sisters at the same time, most of whom are still living, though some have fallen asleep. 7 Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles, 8 and last of all he appeared to me also, as to one abnormally born.
9 For I am the least of the apostles and do not even deserve to be called an apostle, because I persecuted the church of God. 10 But by the grace of God I am what I am, and his grace to me was not without effect. No, I worked harder than all of them – yet not I, but the grace of God that was with me. 11 Whether, then, it is I or they, this is what we preach, and this is what you believed.
