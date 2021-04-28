Our View: We’re making progress, but have room to improve
Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
On Thursday, the state administered its one millionth COVID-19 vaccine during a special event at the State Capitol. A Shorter College student received the millionth dose, which was administered by the nurse who received the first dose in Arkansas.
As of Friday morning, the Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,599,699 doses have been given in the state.
That’s exciting news. However, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said that some people are not getting their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which is concerning.
Experts say that although people have some protection from the virus after the first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that participants in the trials showed to have about 50 percent protection from the virus after one dose of either but between 90-95 percent protection level after the second dose – people should receive both doses.
“The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine both need two shots in order to get the most protection,” the CDC said.
The Van Buren County Democrat urges everyone to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.
In national news, we were proud of the jury in Minnesota for finding former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges in the killing of George Floyd. We think the jury was right to convict on all three counts, and that justice was served in this case. Again, we have a long road to go but this was a promising first step.
Speaking of long roads to go, the Van Buren County Democrat kicked off its series on food insecurity this week. If you haven’t done so already, we invite you to read the front-page story which highlights the significant impact the pandemic had on food security in Arkansas and how the Arkansas Foodbank stepped up its operations in 2020.
Hebrews 7: 26-28 (NIV)
26 Such a high priest truly meets our need – one who is holy, blameless, pure, set apart from sinners, exalted above the heavens. 27 Unlike the other high priests, he does not need to offer sacrifices day after day, first for his own sins, and then for the sins of the people. He sacrificed for their sins once for all when he offered himself. 28 For the law appoints as high priests men in all their weakness; but the oath, which came after the law, appointed the Son, who has been made perfect forever.
