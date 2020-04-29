Our duty
We, of course, keep an eye on things. These days that’s not as hard as it could be, as “things” amount to what is ultimately one story, of this dastardly virus and its effect on our lives, all our lives.
And in keeping an eye on things we attend Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s daily press conference. We take notes, then we write a story up on it. The point being we don’t just watch, we have to think about it, process what we’ve just seen and try to understand what it all means. (And we’re not complaining; we enjoy the work.)
So we say this confidently: Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas governor, is doing a good job managing the state’s response to COVID-19. It was easy enough in the early days of this thing to question the decision-making process, to wonder if enough was being done and now, with the benefit of time and reams of data we can state: The decision making process to date has been well undertaken, what has been done has been appropriate for the challenge.
A challenge, we must add, like nothing any of us, including decision-makers, have ever seen.
And of course it doesn’t end there. We have leaders in our county, in our cities, forced to make some tough calls as what by all appearances promises to be a financial storm draws closer. Right at the moment, at this moment, it’s not bad, but it has the promise of being bad before it’s all said and done. Some estimates have county tax revenue down as much as 80 percent.
And here, right now, we’ve got a two-headed snake in front of us. One head is the economy. All are working to get the economy back up to speed as quickly as possible, but that other head is that dastardly virus. It’s easy to get, easy to give and most of the people who have it don’t even know it.
But if it does make you sick, especially if your health is less-than optimal otherwise, it can be very bad, even fatal.
Here’s where we come in, us, all of us, including you: We have to be careful, very careful, in time to come as the switches are thrown and the lights in certain corners of the economy are turned on. For many of us, tired of being cooped up, tired of doing without, the temptation would be to run out the door, go back to shaking hands and rubbing shoulders and “Hooray! That’s over!” but, and this is important, it won’t be, it won’t be for a while.
For the economic start-up to work, infections have to decrease. More testing will take place in the time to come, we got a hint of that over this past weekend’s Governor-mandated testing surge, and it will generate important numbers.
We can only assume: The faster infection rates fall, the faster more of the economy can be opened up. The faster more of the economy can be opened up, the faster our cities, our communities, can go back to operating in a storm-free environment.
The governor will make decisions, the county judge will make decisions, mayors will make decision, and so forth, but the duty here is for us to make our decisions to keep those infection numbers trending down.
Until they tell us otherwise: Wear a mask, avoid groups, wash your hands, a lot. If you think you got it, call the hospital and arrange for a test; if you think you got it, stay away from other people. We, the citizens of Arkansas, have a duty here – a duty – and we must meet the challenge of that duty.
It’s not hard and it is necessary. Protect yourself, protect others, and the better we do that the better for our communities.
If you see something, say something
April is Child Abuse Awareness month in Arkansas, as we were reminded at the governor’s April 20 news conference. Director of the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services Mischa Martin spoke in the course of the conference, and made an interesting point.
In the pandemic response, children are less likely to interact with professionals as they would in ordinary times. As such, the opportunity for teachers and other professionals to recognize the signs of abuse and take the appropriate steps simply is not in place.
Therefore, we must be more vigilant. For anyone who witnesses something they feel is suspicious, they should take the first step to stop child abuse. We should all be willing to call the 24/7 child abuse hotline 1-844-SAVE-A-CHILD. It is staffed by professionals, and calling it is a first step in ending any abuse situation.
Luke 19 (NIV)
Zacchaeus the Tax Collector
Jesus entered Jericho and was passing through. 2 A man was there by the name of Zacchaeus; he was a chief tax collector and was wealthy. 3 He wanted to see who Jesus was, but because he was short he could not see over the crowd. 4 So he ran ahead and climbed a sycamore-fig tree to see him, since Jesus was coming that way.
5 When Jesus reached the spot, he looked up and said to him, “Zacchaeus, come down immediately. I must stay at your house today.” 6 So he came down at once and welcomed him gladly.
7 All the people saw this and began to mutter, “He has gone to be the guest of a sinner.”
8 But Zacchaeus stood up and said to the Lord, “Look, Lord! Here and now I give half of my possessions to the poor, and if I have cheated anybody out of anything, I will pay back four times the amount.”
9 Jesus said to him, “Today salvation has come to this house, because this man, too, is a son of Abraham. 10 For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.”
