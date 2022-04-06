Ambulance
We, first of all, must be completely open with you: We’ve been seeing other counties. We know, we know, our heart is here in Van Buren County, but despite this we have attended various events in surrounding counties.
And, to be honest, we have a wandering eye. Perhaps we have even gone so far as to review the affairs of Arkansas counties outside our reporting beat. Again, we feel it best to be honest with you on this point.
Our honesty, however, allows us to make an important point: Take a minute, send up a good thought or a prayer of thanks if you are so equipped, for the ambulance oversight and selection process in Van Buren County. This is to say the current system using an Ambulance Oversight Committee, that committee made up of representatives of county cites, emergency services and health care, makes this an example of a county which is doing it right.
We have, in other counties, witnessed shouting matches, ongoing games of political brinkmanship, hard feelings and general dismay as the franchise for an ambulance service for a county and its cities is worked out. We have, in one other case, seen a collection of representatives meet in an open process, discuss, debate, consider each other’s position, vote and accept the outcome of the vote as being the will of the majority even if it did not align with a single person’s vote.
That last one was Van Buren County, the civilized one.
And we see this process repeat itself as the next county ambulance franchise contract, an every five year process, is repeated. At this point we have every reason to believe it will be as enlightened as previous processes.
Is the ambulance process flawless? Heck no, not in this or, really, any Arkansas county. Just locally, last summer’s theatrics over Fairfield Bay Ambulance – which will soon be back in service – is proof enough of that. At the same time, then as now, should misfortune befall we can all reasonably expect an equipped and staffed ambulance to arrive and attend to the needs of the moment. This is, after all, the outcome we expect.
Ephesians 1: 15-23 (NIV)
15 For this reason, ever since I heard about your faith in the Lord Jesus and your love for all God’s people, 16 I have not stopped giving thanks for you, remembering you in my prayers. 17 I keep asking that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the glorious Father, may give you the Spirit of wisdom and revelation, so that you may know him better. 18 I pray that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in his holy people, 19 and his incomparably great power for us who believe. That power is the same as the mighty strength 20 he exerted when he raised Christ from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms, 21 far above all rule and authority, power and dominion, and every name that is invoked, not only in the present age but also in the one to come. 22 And God placed all things under his feet and appointed him to be head over everything for the church, 23 which is his body, the fullness of him who fills everything in every way.
