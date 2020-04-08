These important weeks
And here we are. We’ve been cautioned, are being cautioned, how these next two, let’s say “few,” weeks are going to be the ones we tell future generations about.
Public officials up and down the line, federal, state, regional, local, all continue to caution us to show care in these coming weeks. Don’t be clustering, don’t be breathing on each other, use soap a lot and mostly, if at all possible, stay inside, stay out of the way.
Because it’s going to get about as bad as anything we will ever recall.
And excuse us for repeating such a dire warning, for using such a dire tone, but this is a dire time and one that calls for dire warnings.
And these dire warnings, again, have led to any number of officials being more meaningful to our lives than they may have been in the past. Oh sure, governors did things, so did county judges, so do presidents, but between getting things done and otherwise dealing with life’s pressures, well, let ‘em run. We can read about it later in the paper.
But now we’re in a time when one thing is on everybody’s mind: This pandemic. And, things being dire, these same people who were the background noise of our lives suddenly having something important to say, and more to the point they are saying it often.
Of course they are: The path of this disease, however straight-forward, is rapid, and these officials have to speak every day on this. Every day some component or another is new and needs to be updated, the public (that’s you and us) need to be informed, so another news conference, more information, updated information.
And we watch this because in most cases it’s not like we have a whole lot else to think about, and even if we did, these people, these officials, are telling us something important about a dire season of our lives.
And we react to what’s being said. Good for us, being in America we’re not only allowed, but even encouraged to respond to our officials.
Now, let’s suppose, just for the sake of conversation, not all of these elected officials are the officials we would have elected if the choice were up to us alone. And we have these officials that we’re not as happy about as we’d like to be, saying things which carry a great deal of meaning considering the circumstance.
And let’s say, again, just for the sake of conversation, we’re reacting to a given official’s statement not only because it’s about a dire event, but we never voted for that sunufagun and there they are, spouting off again…..
So we, stuck as we are in our homes, take off on social media (pause here to sigh) with some rather harsh judgments about the officials we would not have voted for. We, in fact, will not stop until everybody is as mad as we are.
It’s time to stop that. These are dire times and you, keyboard warrior, are not going to upend any political office in the next few weeks, you’re just not. And whatever joy you find in spleen venting, and whatever hope you gain in creating a world where everybody is disgusted with official X or Y as you are, it’s not helping.
You’re not helping. Oh sure, it’s not like you’re going out and coughing on grandma, but there’s still more you can do: Support the people who have the jobs they have right now. Maybe they weren’t your choice, maybe – you being a genius and all – they shouldn’t be anybody’s choice. Doesn’t matter.
Listen, pay attention: We got bigger things going on here than the people we like or the people we don’t like. We need to support the people who are fighting this thing. Oh sure, we can disagree (this is America after all) but disagree is one thing, torches and pitchforks and trying to hand more out is another.
In fact, if you’re of that mind, a prayer for our leaders during this time is well, well, in order. (As are prayers for those hands-on fighting this thing – and it’s more people than you think.) If you’re not a prayer, then at least hold a good thought.
A couple-three weeks from now things will start to calm down, weeks after that we can start talking about life getting back to whatever normal is going to be after all this, but for now, let’s support the people who need our support.
Let’s not infect the pandemic fight with electoral rage.
1 John 3:11-24 (NIV)
More on Love and Hatred
11 For this is the message you heard from the beginning: We should love one another. 12 Do not be like Cain, who belonged to the evil one and murdered his brother. And why did he murder him? Because his own actions were evil and his brother’s were righteous. 13 Do not be surprised, my brothers and sisters, if the world hates you. 14 We know that we have passed from death to life, because we love each other. Anyone who does not love remains in death. 15 Anyone who hates a brother or sister is a murderer, and you know that no murderer has eternal life residing in him.
16 This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters. 17 If anyone has material possessions and sees a brother or sister in need but has no pity on them, how can the love of God be in that person? 18 Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.
19 This is how we know that we belong to the truth and how we set our hearts at rest in his presence: 20 If our hearts condemn us, we know that God is greater than our hearts, and he knows everything. 21 Dear friends, if our hearts do not condemn us, we have confidence before God 22 and receive from him anything we ask, because we keep his commands and do what pleases him. 23 And this is his command: to believe in the name of his Son, Jesus Christ, and to love one another as he commanded us. 24 The one who keeps God’s commands lives in him, and he in them. And this is how we know that he lives in us: We know it by the Spirit he gave us.
