Snow big deal
A quick note on bad public policy, that is to say a quick note on bad policy made by the public. Well, really, a quick note on Facebook’s impact on political “debate.”
Because watch how people use Facebook. Person 1 comes along: “I don’t like [that thing].” This is typical. We humans tend to speak up louder and quicker in opposition to things than to things we support. It’s rooted in our DNA as some way to warn each other about dinosaurs or some such.
Person 2, to show that they are willing to sail the same ship as person one, states: “I don’t like [that thing] a lot.” It escalates. Person 3: “I hate [that thing].” Person 4 hates it beyond all measure and so forth. What they really want to show is they agree with 1, but, and this is another characteristic of humans, they do so by emphasizing a point the first person made. So “I don’t like” becomes “I don’t like a lot” becomes “I hate” and so forth, like a snowball rolling down a hill.
A snowball of rage, formed by people who ultimately have, at best, a very small stake in what’s being discussed. But then that’s why they play the “I don’t like” “I hate” game: Nothing to lose. Senators on the floor of the legislature, legal professionals in a courtroom, the construct of their time and place discourages them from shooting from the hip. In their space, words matter. On a Facebook thread, not so much. Words in that space are just a way for people to throw out social markers to each other.
And this social group, now formed and aligned, comes out with: “We all agree [that thing] is bad. [That thing] should be eliminated. Everybody agrees! See?”
(Then: “I agree [that thing] is awful.” “[That thing] is the worst thing ever!” and so forth, re-rolling the snowball, a mimic of the first.)
And if you don’t step back here you think you’re facing a real political movement. All these people! All this agreement! But do the math; nobody ever does the math. Even including “Like” clicks, you’re not dealing with 20 percent of the impacted population.
Translation: It’s a snowball all right. But it’s on a big mountain and size being relative, it’s not all that big a thing, leave alone a movement.
Luke 12: 22-34 (NIV)
22 Then Jesus said to his disciples: “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat; or about your body, what you will wear. 23 For life is more than food, and the body more than clothes. 24 Consider the ravens: They do not sow or reap, they have no storeroom or barn; yet God feeds them. And how much more valuable you are than birds! 25 Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to your life[b]? 26 Since you cannot do this very little thing, why do you worry about the rest?
27 “Consider how the wild flowers grow. They do not labor or spin. Yet I tell you, not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. 28 If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today, and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, how much more will he clothe you—you of little faith! 29 And do not set your heart on what you will eat or drink; do not worry about it. 30 For the pagan world runs after all such things, and your Father knows that you need them. 31 But seek his kingdom, and these things will be given to you as well.
32 “Do not be afraid, little flock, for your Father has been pleased to give you the kingdom. 33 Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in heaven that will never fail, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys. 34 For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
