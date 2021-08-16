Afghanistan will be discussed at some length for weeks to come. It will be, in various ways, lamented and blame will be placed at various points.
We will not join in blame placing, but add the need for policy in light of the Afghan situation: We will need to open our borders as wide as possible to Afghan immigrants. Certainly this makes immediate sense, any number of that country’s citizens having worked for American interests during our 20-plus years in the county, and have such have put their life on the line.
Obviously this group should be welcomed.
And an additional group. The fundamentalist sect taking over the country is, in the fundamentalist tradition, are suppressors. They will suppress rights, they will suppress families they will suppress children. They have a history of this and we have no reason to doubt it will continue, if not strengthen in time to come.
And understand, suppression extends well past finger-wagging. People will be imprisoned and tortured, people will be killed – children not in the least.
These people, these families, these children who now find themselves painted into this corner deserve our welcome. We must open our borders to any Afghan in danger as the Taliban take control of that country.
A reminder: School buses are out now and, sure, deserve our attention. But with that reminder, we also have school children getting around by walking. Let’s keep an eye out. Lots more activities in the morning and afternoon, and the least we can do is show care as we hurry about.
Masks and vax: We’re not going to try twisting your arm. At this point if you don’t believe it’s a real virus or a real vaccine we have run out of ways to try to convince you otherwise.
It does, however, come down to this: A growing consensus among people who pay attention to this sort of thing is that you will be exposed to the Delta variant. Period. At some point you will be tested and will fail the test.
Do with that information as you will.
2 Corinthians 7: 1-4 (NIV)
Therefore, since we have these promises, dear friends, let us purify ourselves from everything that contaminates body and spirit, perfecting holiness out of reverence for God.
2 Make room for us in your hearts. We have wronged no one, we have corrupted no one, we have exploited no one. 3 I do not say this to condemn you; I have said before that you have such a place in our hearts that we would live or die with you. 4 I have spoken to you with great frankness; I take great pride in you. I am greatly encouraged; in all our troubles my joy knows no bounds.
