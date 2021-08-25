Neither fish nor foul
It turns out that if you really really want to gain readership, to have more people latch on to your brand, the one easy trick is to get those people enraged.
It does not matter what you get them enraged about, it turns out, just that they’re good and mad. We humans, when we’re given something to be mad about, return to the source, return to the thing which told us the mad-inducting story. The “why” it works like this gets a little fuzzy as it’s something primal, way down in the dinosaur-fighting part of our DNA. But, as in so often the case, the why of this doesn’t matter, the only thing which matters is that it works.
We are in an era where a lot of competition for our time takes place, including our time spent consuming information. Of course you, the sort of person who reads newspaper editorials, is well aware of various information providing resources all want to be your primary source of information. (We, for example, we want to be your primary source of information. We are one of thousands, tens of thousands with this wish.)
Various tricks are used to induce favoritism. Shallow stories below tempting headlines (“You won’t believe what [starlet] said!”) is one trick, and the second being mixing in some rage-inducement (“You won’t believe how the [group] are trying to take away your [thing]!”). Done properly you have people checking in constantly. And if they check in constantly, you have a product which can charge more to advertisers, profit being at the center of such tactics.
Certainly we are in favor of profit; certainly we are opposed to profit at any cost. Most certainly we are opposed to using rage as a tool, to get people upset because it is good for business, for profit.
And we note, in our travels, those in the community who have found a comfortable space to be embraced by their rage. We caution our readers that whatever gratification is found in joining those in the rage-space – misery loves company after all – it is a game (yes, a game) which makes the most of life somewhere between annoying and foul.
Dare we suggest if you feel yourself being drawn in, to instead take a step back? Stop and smell the flowers perhaps? Life will, if you do this, become less of a foul and annoying grind almost right away.
And we hope you have a nice day.
Psalm 94: 18-19
18 When I said, “My foot is slipping,”
your unfailing love, Lord, supported me.
19 When anxiety was great within me,
your consolation brought me joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.