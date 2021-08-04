We are struck that at the center of the Fairfield Bay EMS walkout that it comes down to people who don’t like other people.
We admit we were not entirely surprised by the event. In our recent news coverage of Fairfield Bay EMS we were informed, repeatedly, that within Fairfield Bay were people who those in its EMS cadre did not like. We heard this in first-person conversations, we heard this in phone calls, we heard this repeatedly, often: “We don’t like the mayor” (and in some cases “… and police chief”). We would often be sought out to make sure we heard this, to make sure we knew.
What we were struck by in the vote to walk out, was this was a group who had asserted repeatedly that its primary goal was to serve the community, and all that anyone wanted to do, really, was serve the community. The other stuff, the unliked people, were keeping them from doing that, because all they wanted to do was serve the community, just serve.
And then they voted to walk out.
They could have waited. After all, a new county ambulance contract comes up in 18 months, but no, 18 months is too long, apparently, when you don’t like people. Heaven forbid, after all, should anyone on this earth hold a position at a job they feel is important when they don’t like the boss. Oh no! A boss you don’t like? For 18 months?
Could the same group have leveraged its mostly-volunteer position and negotiated policies and procedures more to its liking in order to continue serving the community pending a new contract, the service to which was all it really wanted to do? We’ll never know. The vote was to walk out.
We’re left to consider if we needed an ambulance in Fairfield Bay, would we be one of the people they liked, or didn’t like? And if in the latter of that pairing, would we be one of the ones they wanted to serve? Would they, in our time of need but being a person they don’t like, walk out on us?
In fairness, could the mayor’s office have handled events up to the walkout vote differently? Perhaps, heck, almost certainly. It’s always easy to look back on something and find a better methodology for future use. But was it the mayor who walked out? Also no. We expect mayors to be willing, if not able, to deal with people even if they don’t like them. (Shout-out here to the 2-300 member political action Facebook noise machine.) We expect professionals to be willing to do the job past who they do or don’t like.
But then we’re journalists. Everybody likes us.
James 1: 22-25 (NIV)
22 Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says. 23 Anyone who listens to the word but does not do what it says is like someone who looks at his face in a mirror 24 and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like. 25 But whoever looks intently into the perfect law that gives freedom, and continues in it – not forgetting what they have heard, but doing it – they will be blessed in what they do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.