Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread and possibly severe this afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.