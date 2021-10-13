Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.