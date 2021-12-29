Latest News
- Storms, wintery weather expected in Arkansas this week
- Arkansas Rent Relief Program application deadline extended into 2022
- Police beat 12/28/21
- Conway Winter Warming Station opens with success
- Intersection to close for roundabout construction
- Faulkner County sees low clearance rate of violent crimes
- Conway native named partner in architecture firm
- Carriage rides resume after weekend crash
- ASP investigates Pope County highway death
- Acoustic expands Arkansas presence
