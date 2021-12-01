3 into 44
A year ago the county had about 69 active cases of COVID-19. (“About” because the day-by-day number kept changing in those heady health-emergency times.) By mid-December, just a couple weeks later, the peak was 163 cases – as bad as it got ‘round here.
A year ago the county had three deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Nov. 23 that number is 44.
The lowest recent number was the end of October, with 9 cases. The all-time low since disease tracking began was 8, at the end of June. Numbers began creeping up after that – thank the Delta variant – ultimately peaking in early October at 113 cases before dropping to where it is today. Some peak, granted, after the late-October low number, but we try not to join in the wide-eyed reporting of peaks and valleys less moderate news organizations undertake. Ripples in the disease curve are nothing new.
And of course Friday we here about Omicron, the latest Greek-letter variant. Various reports followed, a plunging stock market (it has since recovered, more on that in a minute), countries and borders, the potential of this new strain, the lack of potential of this new strain, is it in this country, is it not in this country, and so forth.
(Holiday weekends are slow for news, and numbers-chasing reports on the latest variant was a nice break from interviewing Black Friday shoppers – a post Thanksgiving airtime-fill standard.)
But here, with the benefit of the long view, we can make this point: This thing ain’t over.
People are still getting sick from COVID-19, and in some cases people are dying of it. And while we’ve long ago given up on the persuading vaccine thing (Never try to teach a horse to swim; it gets you wet and annoys the horse) we continue to enforce the importance of not letting your guard down.
Wash your hands, if you feel sick don’t go, if someone wants to wear a mask, let ‘em.
Because: The death rate continues to go up. And the death rate is rising even as infection rates are leveling off. People are dying of this thing. Don’t let your guard down.
Note on stock market reporting: It’s up, it’s down, it’s reported upon like sports team scores. What it is not, however, is the economy.
Psalm 136: 1-3 (NIV)
1 Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good.
His love endures forever.
2 Give thanks to the God of gods.
His love endures forever.
3 Give thanks to the Lord of lords:
His love endures forever.
