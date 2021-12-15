Here it comes
The money people have stopped cautioning about short-term inflation, and are now calling out a 4 percent inflation rate through 2022, the year-long process being outside “short term,” in the language of that art. Long story short, everything is about to get more expensive, and the recent up-tick was only the start.
But how can this be a surprise? Production cut backs during the pandemic, which turned out to be overly aggressive, led to supply chain shortages. And employment is providing few workers as the job market reaches record numbers. This is the path to “more expensive.”
Certainly casual conversation points fingers at “those people” who collected benefits instead of going to work, but few seem to point out the “going to work” jobs are often the ones where you qualify for food aid for your family, which is good because child care costs wipe out the paycheck, which gets worse due to inflation.
Nor, come to think of it, is anyone complaining about the aid which went to businesses, trillions of dollars, during the same time period. Often these same businesses slowed down production in order to preserve profits, while enjoying a better cash position due to the federal dollars pumped in.
But now of course we can point out that the businesses stayed open instead of shutting down, providing an avenue for workers returning to the workforce.
We could go on. The point being the formulation of economic policy is both complex, and silly to blame on, in this case, the working poor. Perhaps, we suggest, in an era where billionaires have toy spaceships, it’s time to rid ourselves of the working poor, to where one can be either working or poor, but not both?
Proverbs 19:15-17 (NIV)
15 Laziness brings on deep sleep, and the shiftless go hungry.
16 Whoever keeps commandments keeps their life, but whoever shows contempt for their ways will die.
17 Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done.
