Be careful
We can not stress this enough: On Monday, Dec. 7, Van Buren County had 54 COVID-19 cases reported on the Arkansas Department of Health website. Six days later, on Dec. 13, 122 cases are recorded. Which is to say in a six day period coronavirus cases in the county more than doubled.
This in a county where the numbers were in the single-digits through most of the summer.
Deaths due to COVID-19 in the county, for a long time at three, is now at six, again, a doubling, most in the past week.
This has become very serious. Granted, some good news as vaccines are in the very early stages of distribution, but the flip side of that being for those 122 in the county, the vaccine could arrive tomorrow and it wouldn’t matter, they would still have the disease.
And in some cases the news of infections is very serious, with in-hospital critical-care being given in order to keep the person alive. Area schools have gone virtual.
And we live in a rural county. We are spread out. That is our good news, that is why we were able to fly below the infection “red zone” radar for as long as we have. But apparently that time is now behind us.
The governor, the health department, medical professionals and people who know things (as opposed to that guy on social media) all point to what we, us, all of us, have to do to keep these numbers down: Wear masks, wash your hands, avoid crowds.
Because it is not about you, it is about others. Some of us are more susceptible to infection, and some more likely to suffer should they be struck with infection. It’s not a question of you wearing a mask (washing your hands and avoiding crowds) to protect you, it’s a question of doing those things to protect those who are vulnerable.
And we stress again: Assertions from hacks that this is all somehow fake or meaningless is the output of small minds. It might sound good, you might wish it were true, but it is false and should be, must be, ignored.
Wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid crowds is what all of us need to do, must do.
Luke 1: 26-38
26 In the sixth month of Elizabeth’s pregnancy, God sent the angel Gabriel to Nazareth, a town in Galilee, 27 to a virgin pledged to be married to a man named Joseph, a descendant of David. The virgin’s name was Mary. 28 The angel went to her and said, “Greetings, you who are highly favored! The Lord is with you.”
29 Mary was greatly troubled at his words and wondered what kind of greeting this might be. 30 But the angel said to her, “Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favor with God. 31 You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus. 32 He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his father David, 33 and he will reign over Jacob’s descendants forever; his kingdom will never end.”
34 “How will this be,” Mary asked the angel, “since I am a virgin?”
35 The angel answered, “The Holy Spirit will come on you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. So the holy one to be born will be called[b] the Son of God. 36 Even Elizabeth your relative is going to have a child in her old age, and she who was said to be unable to conceive is in her sixth month. 37 For no word from God will ever fail.”
38 “I am the Lord’s servant,” Mary answered. “May your word to me be fulfilled.” Then the angel left her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.