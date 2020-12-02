This isn’t over
We realize a lot of reporting is being heard and repeated about the availability of vaccines for COVID-19. Like you, we are happy to hear this and hope this marks the beginning of the end for this period of our lives and the course-altering impact of a global pandemic.
But, and we must stress three points: The vaccine is not yet here and, two, the vaccine, whichever one is used, will require two treatments in order to be effective. Finally, the vaccine will not be available everywhere at once. Priorities will be given, will need to be given, to people on the front line of this war. For so many of us this means it will be two or three months into next year before we can plan on getting our first injection, then another 20 or so days before the second injection.
Then time for those injections to take full effect and render us less-likely to catch the virus. Because let’s not forget the vaccines are not 100 percent effective. Just like the flu vaccine, some will get sick even after having received the vaccine.
(We realize some are reading this and not planning to get the vaccine because of something they read on social media. We, with a nod to Charles Darwin, leave these amateur epidemiologists to their own breathless fate.)
Bottom line: Whatever our hope for the future, survival through today will continue to require the same precautions that got us this far. We need to practice social distancing, we need to wash our hands and, yes, we need to wear masks.
“Need to” is the important phrase here. We realize so many of you are tough and rugged and resigned to your fate, and we acknowledge that, individual that you are, but at the same time all of us need to acknowledge that it is not just about you, it is about the community. It is about those who are not as tough and rugged as you, and it is about those who are not as resigned to fate as you are. It’s not a question of just protecting you, it is a question of protecting others.
And considering the nature of the disease, it is a question of protecting others who may not even be in the room, who you may not even know. This thing spreads, it spreads with relative ease, and it spreads no matter how quickly a vaccine comes to market and is distributed.
Van Buren County has gone from just a few cases, to 80 some-odd cases of COVID-19 in the past month, and record levels are being set in the state at regular intervals. We are in the long-expected early-winter surge. This surge is moving faster than vaccine therapy. It is up to us, all of us, to act like adults, to socially distance, to wash our hands and to wear a mask.
Mark 5: 18-20
18 As Jesus was getting into the boat, the man who had been demon-possessed begged to go with him. 19 Jesus did not let him, but said, “Go home to your own people and tell them how much the Lord has done for you, and how he has had mercy on you.” 20 So the man went away and began to tell in the Decapolis how much Jesus had done for him. And all the people were amazed.
Matthew 5: 1-12 The Beatitudes
He said:
3 “Blessed are the poor in spirit,
for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
4 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
5 Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.
6 Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.
7 Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.
8 Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.
9 Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.
10 Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
11 “Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. 12 Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.
