And then
Whelp, that’s another year.
It’s nice to be able to type that out this time of year, and for a couple reasons: First, this is the time of year in newspaper-world where things slow down for a bit. The holiday of Christmas and all attended to it makes for a quieter time a (dare we say it?) more stable time with less running around and less mayhem.
The second, and while this is a little more subtle it is the more important, is that the world, she keeps turning. Another year, another trip around the sun, 365 days of one foot in front of the other, a year of keeping on.
Good for us. This, of course, will be one of those years our grandchildren will ask us about, about the pandemic, about wearing masks and vaccines and horse medicine (they’ll love that story) and all the things surrounding the topic. It will be a lengthy conversation (as our most stories about times gone by told to grandchildren – at least to the grandchildren) but we will tell it from a later place. We made it, we got through it.
We got through this and so many things.
We won’t recap it all here (we have a story this week on highlights) the point being not the way-points, but the journey, our journey, our travel along the path: We – you, us – kept going. Was it a perfect trip? Was it a smooth road? Is it ever? But however bumpy, we kept going.
Good for us; good for you.
Fair to point out that the year isn’t quite over yet (nor, for that matter, is the pandemic) and checking the numbers, we have no reason to believe the coming year is going to be, on the whole, any easier than any of the previous years, so be careful. But, at the same time while you’re being careful (while we’re being careful), we’ll keep going, keep putting one foot in front of the other, keep pressing on toward whatever horizon that is, keep looking forward to, yes, another “Hail fellows well met” column for next year.
Thank you for your continued support.
Galatians 6:9 (NIV)
9 Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.
Matthew 13:1-9
The Parable of the Sower
13 That same day Jesus went out of the house and sat by the lake. 2 Such large crowds gathered around him that he got into a boat and sat in it, while all the people stood on the shore. 3 Then he told them many things in parables, saying: “A farmer went out to sow his seed. 4 As he was scattering the seed, some fell along the path, and the birds came and ate it up. 5 Some fell on rocky places, where it did not have much soil. It sprang up quickly, because the soil was shallow. 6 But when the sun came up, the plants were scorched, and they withered because they had no root. 7 Other seed fell among thorns, which grew up and choked the plants. 8 Still other seed fell on good soil, where it produced a crop – a hundred, sixty or thirty times what was sown. 9 Whoever has ears, let them hear.”
