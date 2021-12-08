They who serve
Saturday night’s tree-lighting event at the Clinton Square was … you know what? We’re going with “perfect.”
Area organizations and businesses were set up handing out Christmas treats to the crowd, live music from a range of performers (carols of course), an at-dark a countdown by County Fair Pageant Queens and the lights were turned on. It was beautiful – and we’re cynical newspaper types who can usually find something not to like. We couldn’t here.
That’s the point; that’s our point: The tree-lighting highlight and everything leading up to it, all that, just perfectly executed.
The most impressive thing, however, wasn’t the event itself, but if you complimented anyone for how well it was executed, they always had someone else they pointed to who deserved a compliment more than they did. One name which did come up repeatedly, we should note, was Clinton Parks and Street Department(s) head Charles Wilson. He and his crew were seen in the weeks leading up to the event getting things ready.
And if you’re doing to light up a downtown, those lights don’t hang themselves.
But while we’re talking, let’s take a moment and thank all of those who serve all our communities. Perhaps you’re not in Clinton, but out your way they have their own Christmas events, and other events throughout the year, sure. It’s because people get together and care enough to serve the community, our communities, all these communities.
We are quite fortunate, blessed even, to have those who are willing to serve out here with us.
Thank you.
John 10: 14-18 (NIV)
14 “I am the good shepherd; I know my sheep and my sheep know me— 15 just as the Father knows me and I know the Father – and I lay down my life for the sheep. 16 I have other sheep that are not of this sheep pen. I must bring them also. They too will listen to my voice, and there shall be one flock and one shepherd. 17 The reason my Father loves me is that I lay down my life – only to take it up again. 18 No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down and authority to take it up again. This command I received from my Father.”
