The Editorial Board is made up of Publisher Frank Leto and Alex Kienlen
Winter weather is forecast for the coming week, a late-season blast. We know on the whole the county is ready for it, roads have continued to be groomed throughout the season and we see any number of porches with the firewood in neat piles.
Still, keep an eye out. We have a large senior population in this community and some may not be able to hit the stores on icy roads. A quick phone call and check in, “Do you need anything?” can make things safer, not just for them, but for emergency crews and first responders who would otherwise be tasked with care, either at the home or by the roadside, after an incident.
And with that: Planning ahead is never a bad idea. By all forecasts, this thing is going to get worse throughout the week. Friday, for example, would be the wrong day to lay in firewood. It would also be the wrong day to lay in milk and eggs or likewise stuck-at-home staples. Get an early start.
And if you are on the road and the weather is risky Headlights, yes; take your time, yes. By the way, does somebody know where you are going and when you are due back? Plenty of hills up here in the Ozarks to slide down and always better to be safe than sorry.
We know it is going to get colder. Pay attention to how your heaters are set up. Think about fire hazards.
We, of course, are concerned for your safety and well being. But this extends past that. We are fortunate to live in an area where we can count on an emergency response if we are in danger. We also know that a lot, an awful lot, of these responders are volunteers. We are asking you to consider the volunteers as you get ready for the winter blast. They will have to get out, they will have to negotiate slick roads, they will risk the hillside slide, all of which could have been avoided by some pre-planning on our part.
It works like this: We have all experienced the winter catastrophe of not remembering to leave the faucet dripping, and having to crawl around and fix the leak, or at least shut off the water, while winter is coming down around us. What should have been a peaceful winter’s day turned into a grind if only we had let the faucet drip, if only we had planned ahead, taken some time to work out the details.
This is what we are asking you to do now, to take some time, do a bit of pre-planning and avoid the day being a grind for those in the county who chose to serve us.
Matthew 5: 43-48 (NIV)43 “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ 44 But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, 45 that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. 46 If you love those who love you, what reward will you get? Are not even the tax collectors doing that? 47 And if you greet only your own people, what are you doing more than others? Do not even pagans do that? 48 Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect.
