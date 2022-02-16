Free to follow your heart
And once again we find ourselves at a crossroad as we contemplate the newsroom question of our time: Should we be covering COVID-19 infections each week?
And here’s the problem: Twice now that question has come up, and twice now the answer was “No, it’s pretty much behind us at this point.” And we didn’t take either of those two decisions lightly. The Alpha strain of the disease, that one which had us on lockdown for as long as it did, that faded, the numbers showed it was fading, the reports of friends and neighbors not having the disease disrupting their family or social circle, so sure, yeah, back off on the week-by-week. So we did, COVID-19 went on the back burner.
Then came the Delta variant, and it worked its way through society, disrupting, again, lives and families and we were back at it, reporting on the numbers and the trends. And then it faded; and then we stopped.
The numbers went up, we typed. The numbers went down, we typed about something else.
Well, you know where this is going: Along came Omicron and while the force of its punch may (may) have been a little softer, its was most certainly disruptive. But, hey, regardless of all that, the peak appears to be in fairly rapid decline. The county, as we type this, is at 100 active cases, after being at 300 -plus just a couple weeks back.
We will likely slow down on our reporting, our week-by-week of the numbers, at least after this week.
But, and this is important: It ain’t like this is over. Rumblings, still, in various corners of the disease-tracking world about possible forthcoming variants is enough to let us know that the word “Covid” will be part of our vocabulary for time to come.
How long? Oh, we have no idea (but then we’re not immunologists, after all). What we do know is some people, our friends, our neighbors, our families, remain concerned about the disease’s possible impact in their lives and the lives of those around them and continue to mask and avoid groups.
We simply don’t have a problem with that. We have our personally held convictions about the disease, about the utility of masks and, yes, vaccines, and at this point have reported, and read reporting, virus-related topics enough to make up our mind. We’d like to think you, as someone who reads an editorial, have done the same. (And are capable of differentiating the value of, say, a CDC report versus a social media meme.)
You are free to make your own decisions about the disease, about facing off against it. If you are taking a more careful approach than us, more power to you. This is, after all, a free country. As long as your free will is not used as justification to get other people sick, we’re all for it. But if someone is being more careful than you, that’s their business. They have the same rights as you, as free to make their own decisions about the disease, as anybody else.
John 13:34-35 (NIV)
34 “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. 35 By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.