The Van Buren County Democrat editorial board is made up of Publisher Frank Leto and Editor Alex Kienlen.
As we come out from under what was a winter storm for the record books, we want to thank those people who did the work to keep things from becoming any more dire than they did.
State, county and city road crews got out in it and cleared the way. Certainly the state worked hard to keep Highway 65, that important artery, open, but city and county crews worked to keep the side roads feeding into that important road clear.
And they did not stop there, going well into the county clearing, even, overnight snow drifts in some locations.
Water crews worked round the clock. Water mains did break and problems did occur – it was after all record-setting weather – but crews were out, and stayed out, working to both maintain and restore service. And to be clear: Borders, as it were, were crossed as water departments assisted other water departments. The goal was effective water service, and professionals worked to make it so.
And we note that law enforcement continued to do its job, despite it all. Order remained intact in Van Buren County and that was not, as ever, by accident.
Thank you county and city for meeting the challenge of what was a weather event for the ages. However bad it got, your willingness to step up and meet the challenge kept it from getting any worse.
John 4: 7-21 (NIV) God’s Love and Ours
7 Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. 8 Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love. 9 This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him. 10 This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. 11 Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. 12 No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us.
13 This is how we know that we live in him and he in us: He has given us of his Spirit. 14 And we have seen and testify that the Father has sent his Son to be the Savior of the world. 15 If anyone acknowledges that Jesus is the Son of God, God lives in them and they in God. 16 And so we know and rely on the love God has for us.
God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them. 17 This is how love is made complete among us so that we will have confidence on the day of judgment: In this world we are like Jesus. 18 There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.
19 We love because he first loved us. 20 Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen. 21 And he has given us this command: Anyone who loves God must also love their brother and sister.
