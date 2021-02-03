Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
This editorial ran in the Log Cabin Democrat Jan. 30.
The Log Cabin Democrat urges eligible recipients to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rigorous studies have found the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and effective. Getting 80 percent of the population inoculated is our best option for returning to normal.
Don’t take our word for it, listen to the experts.
“The vaccines have been found to be safe and effective and have been authorized for emergency use in the United States. COVID-19 vaccines have been tested in large clinical trials to make sure they meet safety standards,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. “The FDA reviews all safety data from the clinical trials and authorizes emergency vaccines use. Next, ACIP, a CDC advisory committee, reviews all safety data before recommending any COVID-19 vaccine for use. Both FDA and CDC continue to monitor safety of COVID-19 vaccines.”
Experts are called that for a reason. They spend years studying and practicing a craft until they have authoritative or comprehensive knowledge of an area.
Try to avoid misinformation. We realize this is easier said than done, especially in the age of social media. When looking at information, consider the source. Is the author of the information an expert, or have they included expert testimony in their report?
Double check the information when possible with a verifiable second source. In this case, factual information about the COVID-19 vaccine is readily available at the Arkansas Department of Health or CDC websites.
The LCD has compiled what we hope will be a helpful guide to FAQs about the vaccine on the front page.
