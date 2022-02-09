If life were a newspaper
In newspaper world, we work to be fairly open to all comers who wish to publish. In fact, this newspaper has a fairly open policy for Letters to the Editor and guest columns (editor@vanburen countydem.com if you’re interested). And we, for that matter, routinely publish news releases sent to us along with the letter and columns.
At the same time, we have a couple rules over this, one being if it’s an outright falsehood, it doesn’t run and two we don’t publish any old thing just because it was sent to us.
Hence the shrill grammatically wandering letter to the editor about lizard people living in our sewers, yeah, we don’t put that in the paper. The second being we’re careful to run opinion pieces as opinion pieces, and news pieces as news pieces. If it’s what you think it’s your opinion, if it’s a who, what, when, where, why it’s a news story.
Online providers of publishing space are a little freer about this. Opinions and news are put forth in a jumble, and the truth while praised, is often held up against the light of ratings. Hence you have headlines about lizard people, and you have “news” stories about the debate about lizard people. (In turn reflecting that the modern news broadcast is often-as-not a panel discussion about people’s opinion about news.)
What frustrates us, is the publisher in this online model putting this nonsense forward, not because they especially have an attitude about lizard people, but because they need something from which to sell advertising and making a scant effort to separate news from opinion and rejecting the outright nonsense. The rules, our rules, the rules of responsible publishing, apparently, once you go online no longer apply.
And that’s what the current debate is about as a podcaster allowing guests to put forth whatever they will (the podcaster being a publisher whose show is carried by a publisher in a twice-removed line of authority). Where does the responsibility take place? Where does someone jump in and say “Wait, no” regardless of their being an open forum to share opinion and news. Where does it go from being informative to dangerous?
Variations of this debate take place across multiple online platforms.
We have our position, of course. We think everything should be run like a newspaper, with clear distinctions and editorial positions. We don’t think “information dissemination” and “wild west town” should occupy the same understanding.
And if this is to be, then it requires, more than any laws, a consuming population which is, as Thomas Jefferson planned, informed and rational. We are, of course, glad you are of this group, one which consumes carefully, fact-checks often, and otherwise does not get drawn up into the drama of what passes for debate.
Psalm 97:10-12 (NIV)
10 Let those who love the Lord hate evil,
for he guards the lives of his faithful ones
and delivers them from the hand of the wicked.
11 Light shines on the righteous
and joy on the upright in heart.
12 Rejoice in the Lord, you who are righteous,
and praise his holy name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.