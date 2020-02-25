We know, know, efforts are being made by foreign governments to influence the coming national election.
National news reporting was aflame on this point last week, and apparently the nature of the report created some concern in our national executive if the threat was valid or not.
And here the fly gets hard to swat. And we could split hairs and play the “What about this?” where you take particular stories from the fringes of the core issue to “prove” that the core issue is not true. This is lazy thinking.
(Example: “They say smoking’s bad for you, but my Uncle Gus smoked and lived to be 95! So smoking must not be bad for you!” That ol’ Gus dodged a bullet doesn’t mean there aren’t bullets there to be dodged.)
So here, flag planted on this point: We belive, based on reports from multiple valid sources, foreign governments are interfering in our elections. Russia, for less than the cost of a squadron of fighter planes, can put some software engineers and typing kids in an office somewhere and create what’s called “FUD.”
No, seriously, that’s the word: FUD (rhymes with what cows chew).
FUD is the basic mechanism of contemporary propaganda, standing for “Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt.” That is the propagandist, that is the kid typing in an office in Moldova, is putting up nonsense to increase the amount of FUD you have toward, well, everything.
(Reporting on this continues that the same propagandists are working to promote or denigrate a particular candidate. Quite possible, if not likely, but we’re speaking to a broader issue here.)
So you have FUD toward, or will have FUD toward, the election process. You will have FUD toward the candidates. You have FUD toward how your neighbor, your fellow American, will function in this election process and its candidates, so on and so forth.
It fractures us, FUD fractures our society.
And if you don’t believe it’s happening, you haven't been spending enough time on social media; if you don’t believe this is happening, you haven’t been watching a lot of cable-television opinion-shows-that-act-like-they’re-news-shows.
(And if you are one of those people: Way to go. We wish we had your level of discipline.)
More to the point: We know this is happening, as we can see how people are acting. Everybody’s angry, everybody’s getting angrier, everybody’s chewing on FUD.
And of course that’s bad, literally unhealthy, to be going around angry and distrustful. It’s worse when it’s being angry and distrustful about something manufactured only to make you angry and distrustful. But what’s the worst of all is the whole angry-at-your-neighbor thing.
Hey, the people we share the world with are the people who make the world shareable, the ones who crate the environment where we don’t have to do it all on our own. We should not allow that to be fractured.
So do this: The next time you find yourself targeting this group or that, this institution or that, with the voice in your head saying something about “Those (group) are trying to (take away/make us) (something) just stop. Catch your breath.
And then (and this is the good part) talk to them. We say this as people who report on things: Talking to people does a whole lot for clearing things up. Heck, 98% of the time those same people you’re so angry about want you to ask them about what’s going on. Again, experience talking.
And “talk” means talk, conversation. Facebook arguments are like teaching a pig to swim (it gets you wet and annoys the pig). Talk, important point here, also means listen.
Foreign governments are attacking us. Real energy is being put into this. We can defeat this, and do so for less than the cost of a fighter squadron, but acting like humans and rejecting the FUD.
Matthew 22 (NIV)
The Greatest Commandment
34 Hearing that Jesus had silenced the Sadducees, the Pharisees got together. 35 One of them, an expert in the law, tested him with this question: 36 “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?”
37 Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’[c] 38 This is the first and greatest commandment. 39 And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ 40 All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”
Whose Son Is the Messiah?
41 While the Pharisees were gathered together, Jesus asked them, 42 “What do you think about the Messiah? Whose son is he?”
“The son of David,” they replied.
43 He said to them, “How is it then that David, speaking by the Spirit, calls him ‘Lord’? For he says,
44 “‘The Lord said to my Lord:
“Sit at my right hand
until I put your enemies
under your feet.”’
45 If then David calls him ‘Lord,’ how can he be his son?” 46 No one could say a word in reply, and from that day on no one dared to ask him any more questions.
