A long time
We continue to hear reports of people, including those in the county, even vaccinated people, being infected with COVID-19.
We realize in these really odd times we’re in that any number have decided not to get vaccinated. We don’t agree with the decision, but we have also long ago gotten tired of teaching horses to swim (it gets you wet and annoys the horse, the old joke goes). So do what you want on that point.
The point here being not the utility of being vaccinated, but the common decency, the simple human decency, of doing the right thing, vaccinated or not. To that point, and as much as we’re all oh so very tired of this stupid virus and its ongoing impact on our lives, we can’t (and never has the term been more apt) whistle past the graveyard.
We will continue to act as though a pandemic is in place. We will avoid crowds, to mask as appropriate and otherwise act like decent civil people in a world where a global pandemic continues to impact friends and neighbors.
Quick story: A friend of ours woke up the start of an earlier week with a bad cold. They were in good shape physically, vaccinated, and went about their affairs, it being nothing more than a bad cold. A few days later they found the cold was upsetting their stomach and making them sleepy. That night, over dinner, they quickly realized they couldn’t taste anything. An internal alarm sounded. A quick sniff of a cologne bottle and, sunufagan, couldn’t smell anything either.
Doc’s office the next day and yes, they had it: Husband, wife, both vaxxed, and non-vaxxed baby. The baby was a concern, but the fever, which had just popped up, broke quickly. A couple days off work, slept a lot, and by CDC guidelines will be back at work shortly.
Taste and smell is still lagging.
Friends supported, they didn’t have to go out for groceries or any of that (and they wouldn’t, being decent people), and just a lot of laying out at the house. They’re glad they were vaxxed because – and we’ve all heard the stories – it could have been much, much, worse.
They couldn’t recall being around anyone sick, hadn’t really been around any crowds to speak of, maybe the grocery store a week earlier, but that was it.
We tell you that because not all of us know what it can be like; we tell you that to remind you that this thing is still creeping around out there and you are in very real danger of catching it. Arkansas has a very low vaccination rate, in the 50 percent range, the county lower than that, in the 40 percent range and the CDC is projecting an increase in cases in the week to come.
Be careful, not just for yourself, but for the people around you. This is not over yet.
1 Peter 1: 13-16
13 Therefore, with minds that are alert and fully sober, set your hope on the grace to be brought to you when Jesus Christ is revealed at his coming. 14 As obedient children, do not conform to the evil desires you had when you lived in ignorance. 15 But just as he who called you is holy, so be holy in all you do; 16 for it is written: “Be holy, because I am holy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.