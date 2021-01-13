Our View: The system, battered and bruised, survives the attack
Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
This originally ran in the Log Cabin Democrat Jan. 9.
It wasn’t pretty or even civilized but the system finally prevailed Thursday morning as Congress certified the Electoral College vote and named Joe Biden the next president of the United States.
To their credit, Arkansas leaders Tom Cotton, John Boozman and French Hill declined to join the members of Congress who objected, and each have condemned the vicious attack from the violent pro-Trump mob who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. Five people were killed during the riotous attack, including Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.
Donald Trump, who had repeatedly refused to concede the election, did just that late Thursday in a video from the White House where he promised a “seamless transition of power,” before adding he would not attend the inauguration.
It should never have come to this.
It started with battles in the courts. Trump and his legal team were well within their rights to investigate and litigate challenges to the election. Every legal challenge to the 2020 election was raised, reviewed and rejected – in many cases by Trump-appointed judges.
Then, Trump blurred the legal lines with his next line of attack – most notably the Jan. 2 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where Trump tried to pressure Raffensperger into overturning the results in that state by citing disproved fraud claims.
When nothing else worked, Trump on Wednesday held a rally in Washington DC he ridiculously called the “Save America” rally, where he riled up his base and urged them to march back to the Capitol and protest as Congress was certifying the election. We all know what happened next.
The Log Cabin Democrat commends the Congress for reconvening after the attack and working through the night to ensure Biden’s victory was certified and democracy lived to fight another day.
Psalm 118: 5-14 (NIV)
When hard pressed, I cried to the Lord;
he brought me into a spacious place.
6 The Lord is with me; I will not be afraid.
What can mere mortals do to me?
7 The Lord is with me; he is my helper.
I look in triumph on my enemies.
8 It is better to take refuge in the Lord
than to trust in humans.
9 It is better to take refuge in the Lord
than to trust in princes.
10 All the nations surrounded me,
but in the name of the Lord I cut them down.
11 They surrounded me on every side,
but in the name of the Lord I cut them down.
12 They swarmed around me like bees,
but they were consumed as quickly as burning thorns;
in the name of the Lord I cut them down.
13 I was pushed back and about to fall,
but the Lord helped me.
14 The Lord is my strength and my defense;
he has become my salvation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.