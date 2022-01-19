“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly,” Martin Luther King Jr., “Letter from the Birmingham Jail”
Back to school
We support the decision to re-open Clinton Schools this week.
We were not aware of just how critical schools were in keeping children healthy until it was pointed out by Arkansas First Lady Susan Hutchinson as the decision was made to re-open schools back in the early days of the pandemic.
Schools had a role – she reminded us at the time – beyond education, just as teachers have a role beyond the relaying of knowledge. Children, students, are under the watchful eye of teachers and administrators who are trained and capable of determining signs of abuse and reporting this up the, as it were, ladder for proper processing.
Children sequestered at home do not have access to this support.
And to be clear, the vast majority of our children are raised in safe homes by caring, well, care-givers. But understand that “vast majority” and “100 percent” are two different figures, and if even one child, even one, is subject to abuse or something approaching abuse, is it not our duty as a community to come to the aid and defense of that child? And is it not, in meeting this duty, to support the teachers and administrators who serve on that front line?
Yes. Yes it is.
Before the decision was made, however, we should take a moment and consider the role of our school board(s) in coming to these decisions. Let’s suppose not everyone arrived at the meeting where the discussion-then-vote about returning to school was considered. After all, it’s not by accident that we vote in a group of people instead of one person, since opinions, as they say, vary.
And this group meets and, in the manner of orderly bodies has a debate, the debate leads to a consideration, the consideration is framed as a decision, and the decision is voted upon. And realizing that we live in an era of snarky dismissal of government and those who participate in government, we still have to point out that this, this process, leading to a vote, the vote representing a decision, is how it is supposed to work.
And Tuesday, students and teachers, those not in quarantine, will return. It’s not great, the county is still among the lowest in the nation for vaccines – a fact testified by quickly-growing COVID-19 case numbers – but at least, despite it all, they will be in that good environment managed by those good people toward a good end.
The environment, and those in it, have our support.
Philippians 2:14-16
14 Do everything without grumbling or arguing, 15 so that you may become blameless and pure, “children of God without fault in a warped and crooked generation.” Then you will shine among them like stars in the sky 16 as you hold firmly to the word of life. And then I will be able to boast on the day of Christ that I did not run or labor in vain.
