Counting blessings (among the smoke and ashes)
We realize, as we have pointed out in the past, that this space, being an editorial and all, is by tradition a place to find fault. Yet we must, once again, deviate from such an approach in order to make a couple of points, important points, which will give you a reason to sleep better at night.
First: We had the opportunity to join regional law enforcement this past week on some above-average events as they (as they say in the trade) executed search warrants at some homes in the county. It was, as you can imagine, a very noisy and active thing to observe.
And in that noise and commotion (note we did not say “confusion”) the one thing that would be easy to miss but is important to not miss is this: Regardless of where your name was on whatever document signed by whatever judge which gave whatever law enforcement agency (and there were several) the power to go through your front door regardless of how you felt about it, your rights, as an American citizen, remained intact.
Even if you, let’s say, felt the need to get in front of the rights of those in uniform coming through your door, your rights were observed and upheld.
Let’s take a moment here and send up a “thank you” knowing that, however bad it can be, whatever wrongness puts your name on a piece of paper which compels agencies to act, you, a citizen of a nation of laws, can fully expect to have your rights upheld. It could be worse, it is worse in other places, but here: Nation of laws and people who uphold it.
Two: The American Rescue Plan has pumped a lot, a whole lot of money, into this and other counties in a solid move to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on local economies. Good. This is what government does in times of peril, and a collapsing economy is, of course, one of the places from which peril arrives.
And this county, Van Buren County, being an organization, has a government committee looking over both the revenue and the needs, and the requests for needs to be filled, and reviewing the needs and requests carefully.
Stop, read that again: Carefully, that’s the word you’re looking for here.
Needs, definitive hard needs, are being reviewed and, against the amount of money available, funds are being issued to fix, maintain, or improve whatever thing is at the center of a given request. It is being done in an orderly fashion, and it is being done in a careful fashion.
That’s two; two things. Say what you will, but here in an orderly society, despite the mayhem at its fringes, good men and women are acting in a thoughtful, careful and responsible way.
Excuse us for repeating ourselves, but it could be worse; in other places it is worse. We are fortunate to live in this place and we are fortunate to – regardless of mayhem at the fringes – live in these times. We are fortunate to share this place and these times with good people. We are.
1 Thessalonians 5: 16-22
16 Rejoice always, 17 pray continually, 18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.
19 Do not quench the Spirit. 20 Do not treat prophecies with contempt 21 but test them all; hold on to what is good, 22 reject every kind of evil.
