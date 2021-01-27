The Van Buren County Democrat editorial board is made up of Publisher Frank Leto and Editor Alex Kienlen.
Tough decisions
Two interesting, heartening, things out of last week’s Quorum Court meeting:
First, justices voted in the COVID leave policy. It had its problems from a bookkeeping angle, as Sheriff Lucas Emberton pointed out, fairly, but the decision was made to pass it in order to have some useful policy on the books to provide a COVID leave policy while problem areas were addressed.
This was not an easy decision, but the justices made the tough decision for the benefit of county employees. Good for them.
Second was the agreement by the justices to grant a bonus to road department employees in light of that department’s three-year accident free record. It has saved the county insurance cost, and a portion of that savings has been passed on to employees by this bonus.
And just to be clear: On some roads way out in the county it’s treacherous. That the group is able to consistently work out there without accident reflects skill, deserves praise, and a bonus.
Best part, other departments in the county, the sheriff’s not in the least, are taking a harder look at an accident free policy in order to present the same benefits to those working in the departments.
Van Buren County is good to take care of its employees. All said and done it is them who make the difference.
Broadband
The first week of February begins a multi-part series on broadband issues in the state. It is certainly well understood that broadband access is import, even critical, for Van Buren County keeping up with these modern times. This series will be an opportunity for readers to explore the issues and understand what it means for the county.
Philippians 4: 4-13 (NIV) Final Exhortations
4 Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! 5 Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. 6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. 7 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
8 Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things. 9 Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me – put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.
Thanks for Their Gifts
10 I rejoiced greatly in the Lord that at last you renewed your concern for me. Indeed, you were concerned, but you had no opportunity to show it. 11 I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. 12 I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. 13 I can do all this through him who gives me strength.
