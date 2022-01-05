Neighbors visit neighbors
We, honestly, try to keep this section of the paper, the editorial, informative and not all that taxing.
We, like you, live in busy times, hustle and bustle, all that, places to be and things to do. The call to action in an editorial which truly reflects its place and readers should be something, again, not especially weighty. We’d like to hear of you climbing Everest, we look forward to the news of you doing so, but we’re not going to be so callous – busy times as these are – to insist you go forth and do so.
But we are going to present a call to action: Go visit your local volunteer fire department. Go visit the Rescue Squad.
A lot, a whole lot, of things will take place by you taking the time to do this.
First, the men and women who staff these things might actually enjoy a visit from someone who’s not in danger. Second they have justifiable pride in what they do, and deserve some acknowledgment. You stopping by would help with that. Maybe, if you have the time and ask, they’d even give you a tour, show you around.
Third: You’d meet them, and they’d meet you. Heaven forbid some dark night and you’ve called 911 and are waiting to hear the sirens, but should it come to that, you would know who’s coming, and they would know who’s calling. Just from that point, just from that, everybody’s life is easier.
Now, we think you should volunteer to help, maybe while you’re there find out if there’s a spot for you to fit in. At the same time, we know, busy times and all that. Maybe you don’t have the time to volunteer. At least, at the very least, stop by and say “Hi.” We are, after all, all in this together, and they are there to support you, the least you could do is swing by and show your support.
But don’t block the door when you stop. Sometimes they get called out on short notice.
Titus 2: 1-15 (NIV)
Doing Good for the Sake of the Gospel
You, however, must teach what is appropriate to sound doctrine. 2 Teach the older men to be temperate, worthy of respect, self-controlled, and sound in faith, in love and in endurance.
3 Likewise, teach the older women to be reverent in the way they live, not to be slanderers or addicted to much wine, but to teach what is good. 4 Then they can urge the younger women to love their husbands and children, 5 to be self-controlled and pure, to be busy at home, to be kind, and to be subject to their husbands, so that no one will malign the word of God.
6 Similarly, encourage the young men to be self-controlled. 7 In everything set them an example by doing what is good. In your teaching show integrity, seriousness 8 and soundness of speech that cannot be condemned, so that those who oppose you may be ashamed because they have nothing bad to say about us.
9 Teach slaves to be subject to their masters in everything, to try to please them, not to talk back to them, 10 and not to steal from them, but to show that they can be fully trusted, so that in every way they will make the teaching about God our Savior attractive.
11 For the grace of God has appeared that offers salvation to all people. 12 It teaches us to say “No” to ungodliness and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright and godly lives in this present age, 13 while we wait for the blessed hope – the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ, 14 who gave himself for us to redeem us from all wickedness and to purify for himself a people that are his very own, eager to do what is good.
15 These, then, are the things you should teach. Encourage and rebuke with all authority. Do not let anyone despise you.
