“Non nobis solum nati sumus. (Not for ourselves alone are we born.)” – Marcus Tullius Cicero
We are more than a number, we are a responsibility
We are fortunate to live in a county which has not been the hardest hit by COVID-19. At the same time, we live in a state that has added over 3,400 cases in the past week. On June 1 Arkansas had 7,945 cases recorded, and on June 29 the number was 19,817. So yeah, we’re on track for 12,000 infections for June.
On March 17 we had 32 cases in the state, as a point of reference. You might recall that was about when the cork was pulled from the bottle and the various shutdowns began. By March 27 there were 406 cases in Arkansas and businesses were closed left and right.
We realize in citing this week’s number a lot of “yeah but” statements come up, that it’s the old people, people in prisons, people in nursing homes, so yeah whatever let’s get together with people and have some fun, right? It’s a disease, and a serious disease, but it’s someone else’s problem, right? Right? Let’s go to the place and do that thing with those other people. Masks are for the weak, right? Okay?
Fun facts: As of Monday morning (when this was being typed up) the largest age group for infections was 25-44 year olds, representing 37 percent of the cases in the state. Prisons (all this per the Arkansas Department of Health website) have 15.5 percent of cases, and nursing homes 2.6 percent. And be careful if you have health issues, notably diabetes, in 7.2 percent of infections, or hypertension, at 11.5 percent.
And we realize this is further muddied by those who look to social media for their medical opinions, which is to say their confirmation bias. Because there was this guy who did this thing and since it happened to this guy that proves it, right? Okay? So we can go with our gut and ignore the various directives and just get out there slamming around, ignoring social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing, right? Okay?
No, no we can’t.
Now to be fair, what we’re not going to do is insist on ratcheting up restriction orders as we’ve seen take place in more populated areas. Fayetteville and Little Rock, for example, now mandate masks. That’s on them and is understandable. In both cases the population density is a lot higher and the numbers on the department of health map are a lot higher. They did what they felt they had to do and we’re not going to interfere with government decisions in those locations.
We’re fortunate to live where we live and it’s simply not as dire for us around here as for them around there. But here, here’s the punchline: We don’t want to have our governments put in position where they are forced to increase restrictions on us where we are.
Read that last sentence again. We have business owners here who are counting on our patronage. That late-March to April time was hard on them and they should be able to now enjoy our business.
And we should not be part of the problem. Wash your hands, maintain a safe distance and, yes, wear a mask.
Psalm 138 Of David.
1 I will praise you, Lord, with all my heart;
before the “gods” I will sing your praise.
2 I will bow down toward your holy temple
and will praise your name
for your unfailing love and your faithfulness,
for you have so exalted your solemn decree
that it surpasses your fame.
3 When I called, you answered me;
you greatly emboldened me.
4 May all the kings of the earth praise you, Lord,
when they hear what you have decreed.
5 May they sing of the ways of the Lord,
for the glory of the Lord is great.
6 Though the Lord is exalted, he looks kindly on the lowly;
though lofty, he sees them from afar.
7 Though I walk in the midst of trouble,
you preserve my life.
You stretch out your hand against the anger of my foes;
with your right hand you save me.
8 The Lord will vindicate me;
your love, Lord, endures forever—
do not abandon the works of your hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.