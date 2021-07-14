Vaccine
Perhaps you are one of those who, to date, felt like you didn’t need the vaccine. (And surely at this point of life you understand which vaccine we’re talking about.)
You felt you didn’t need it, perhaps your faith in your ability to fight off disease was strong enough, you were careful, you didn’t trust science, you, end of the day, found an excuse and treated it as a reason.
We have bad news: The Delta variant of COVID-19, currently cutting a swath, as it were, around the world including Arkansas is not the end of it. Of course, this Delta thing will come to a conclusion at some point (we hope) but when it does (if it does) it will not be the last of COVID-19.
Currently brewing elsewhere and turning into the next big thing is the Lamda variant. This variant is picking up speed in South America, and has begun to spread in the UK as well. Based upon the history of such things, it arriving on these shores is likely.
And more people will be impacted by COVID-19.
However you feel about being infected with COVID-19, we have to remind you that others, those with less robust immune systems for example, are more concerned about the impact of the disease on their lives. Further, anyone who hopes for an American, Arkansas and Van Buren County economy to recover has an obvious concern for the spread of disease doing what it did last year.
To keep this brief we’ll cut to the chase: Either stay home or get vaccinated. We can’t make it any simpler.
Matthew 4: 1-11 (NIV)
Jesus Is Tested in the Wilderness
4 Then Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. 2 After fasting forty days and forty nights, he was hungry. 3 The tempter came to him and said, “If you are the Son of God, tell these stones to become bread.”
4 Jesus answered, “It is written: ‘Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.’”
5 Then the devil took him to the holy city and had him stand on the highest point of the temple. 6 “If you are the Son of God,” he said, “throw yourself down. For it is written:
“‘He will command his angels concerning you,
and they will lift you up in their hands,
so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.’”
7 Jesus answered him, “It is also written: ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.’”
8 Again, the devil took him to a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor. 9 “All this I will give you,” he said, “if you will bow down and worship me.”
10 Jesus said to him, “Away from me, Satan! For it is written: ‘Worship the Lord your God, and serve him only.’”
11 Then the devil left him, and angels came and attended him.
