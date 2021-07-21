What’s new?
While the news is full of all sorts of things to be concerned about, we are compelled to make note of a recent and ongoing development in Van Buren County’s world: Businesses are opening, new businesses.
Of late our inbox has a new ribbon cutting, at least one, every week, and we expect more to come as we note earth being turned as the foundation is being laid and buildings are going up for still new businesses.
Good news to be sure.
Isaiah 41:10 (NIV)
So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
