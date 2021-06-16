Radar love
Something which comes up from time-to-time, and has come up again in recent government meetings as the price of radar guns was weighed, was equating the act of writing speeding tickets with the act of generating revenue.
This is wrong.
The most immediate problem is if a government starts looking at its law enforcement as a revenue source, all manner of problems follow. We will not dwell too deeply on those potential problems here, we are blessed with honest people holding the various roles, so the potential, for the time being, is something of a moot. Where it could turn into something, however is in later administrations which inherit the speeding-tickets-as-a-revenue-source and find themselves corrupting the process in order to generate revenue. At the least from that you turn into a speed trap, which while not the end of the world, is not a value a community is expected to hold.
Which brings us to the second potential problem, and one which could very much take place the more this “speeding tickets make money” talk goes around: If one’s community is behaving as a speed trap, laws are being broken. This is the place from which investigations occur, and those cost money for both the investigating agency, likely the prosecutor’s office, and the entity being investigated. So you wind up losing money, and that’s even if no charges are filed. What happened to the revenue now?
The penultimate point: No genuine viable community uses its radar guns to make money. Those communities do, however, use those same guns to promote highway safety. All you have to see is one wreck from someone driving too fast and you appreciate what is really at stake here, and it’s not money.
Worse, of your community is found guilty of violating speed trap laws you will likely lose the opportunity to enforce safe driving for a period of time. Just ask Damascus (which we maintain was not willfully operating as a speed trap, it just happened to have a five-lane tourist-heavy five-lane through the center of town and not enough else going to offset speeding tickets as a portion of city revenues).
Again, radar guns encourage people to drive the speed limit. The speed limits encourage people to drive safely. Safe driving encourages people to stay healthy.
Let’s keep any conversation at the highway safety level.
Philippians 3: 15-21 (NIV)
15 All of us, then, who are mature should take such a view of things. And if on some point you think differently, that too God will make clear to you. 16 Only let us live up to what we have already attained.
17 Join together in following my example, brothers and sisters, and just as you have us as a model, keep your eyes on those who live as we do. 18 For, as I have often told you before and now tell you again even with tears, many live as enemies of the cross of Christ. 19 Their destiny is destruction, their god is their stomach, and their glory is in their shame. Their mind is set on earthly things. 20 But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, 21 who, by the power that enables him to bring everything under his control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like his glorious body.
