We have to be honest (that being a component of the job description anyway): This was not the original editorial slated for this space.
That editorial, the one you’re not reading has been taken down, a “kill” in trade-talk.
It was (and of course we would say this) a brilliant piece of rhetoric. We were taking to task the forces, those narrow and shrill forces, who have taken to task various actors in this community who work to make the best out of this community. We had named names, just as the attackers had done. Not of the attackers, they’re not worth the ink, but of those who work, who endeavor, who undertake their role as a cause.
It was unfair, we asserted and continue to assert, to take these people to task. The people who do so are ... and here’s why you’re not reading that editorial. Those people are lesser than those who work, granted, but shrill invective in their direction, well, just more noise, end of the day.
They say the worst thing you can do with a misbehaving child is to become as loud and unruly as that child, to scream back. It rewards the behavior, they say, it lets the child see that sort of action being fed back to him or herself, and in turn makes the implicit promise that it’s OK to act that way.
It’s not of course. No whining petulant child deserves ice cream. This was a lesson we had to learn in our own life experience, and it is that lesson we share with you now.
So no, we’re not calling out those who throw tantrums about those who work. We’re not going to shout back at those who are shouting, at decrying, at temper tantruming. We see no reason to be a part of all that noise; we see no reason to be a part of the problem, to be more noise, more pot-banging in an already noisy and clanging world.
So here, this: Every day, literally ever day, people among us go to their jobs and serve the community in whatever way they are best able and feel best called. They work with diligence and honesty and, on top of that, do so against shrinking budgets and ever-increasing need, just like you, just like us.
Not just the ones the pot-bangers would call out, but all of them, any number of whom are clocked in for work right now, as your read this, doing their thing, working. But now the ones called out by the pot-bangers, they, too, keep on keeping on. They do so despite being unfairly maligned, unfairly called out, unfairly interneted.
We, Van Buren County, can do better, are better, do better and continue to do better. We can treat other people like we want to be treated, we can treat our neighbor as we would have ourselves treated.
We could not, in this space, add to the shrill invective. We will not; we’re going to keep it above that.
And from that higher place we continue to call for a community which is a community, a boat where all the oars are being pulled in the same direction at the same time toward a same, better, shore which we will reach without drama and handwaving, without shouting and finger pointing, but with people acting like people in a community of common goals and common interests.
Excuse us but there was one part of “that” editorial we leave standing. It follows.
Punchline: Look, y’all, cynicism is a drug, rage is a drug and self centeredness is a vice.
Let’s calm down.
Psalm 33:12-22 (NIV)
12 Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people he chose for his inheritance.
13 From heaven the Lord looks down and sees all mankind;
14 from his dwelling place he watches all who live on earth —
15 he who forms the hearts of all, who considers everything they do.
16 No king is saved by the size of his army; no warrior escapes by his great strength.
17 A horse is a vain hope for deliverance; despite all its great strength it cannot save.
18 But the eyes of the Lord are on those who fear him, on those whose hope is in his unfailing love,
19 to deliver them from death and keep them alive in famine.
20 We wait in hope for the Lord; he is our help and our shield.
21 In him our hearts rejoice, for we trust in his holy name.
22 May your unfailing love be with us, Lord, even as we put our hope in you.
