The practice
Funny thing, journalism, and we’re going to call it a “practice” for the moment.
Some would (and do) argue the practice of journalism is an art, the act of a society holding a mirror up to itself and describing what is seen, not just on the surface, but beneath, the essence of the thing. (No really, they argue this.) Others argue the practice of journalism is a science, a very narrowly defined space in which rules exist and those rules exist to be rigidly followed.
Both sides, as all arguments which never seen to come to any hard conclusion, have a point. We at one time gaze upon things, even look into things, and we report those things within a very narrow structure.
And we tell you this to make this point: We follow the rules. The editorial, this very editorial on the editorial page under the word “editorial” follows practices in place long before this paper published its first edition. Any other journalist would pick this paper up and feel at once familiar. Where articles are placed, how, how the stories are researched and so forth, all is part of a structure supporting an art which time and again tries to look into the heart of something with whatever tools it has on hand.
And so we add: This past week, this past month really, ended with Van Buren County in a calm and peaceful place. Health care in the county is in order and any concerns about health care were not well placed. Everything is fine. Calm down.
To which we add: More modern forms of intra and inter -community communication are still being developed. They have a lot of promise, these formats, accessibility not in the least, save for one problem: The practices, be they art or science, are still being developed.
More to the point: If you are getting your news from someone’s assertion of social media, you are getting your news from a medium which has not yet been fully cooked. Which begs us to state: You are quite possibly getting something half-cooked.
And what is and what is not half-cooked in, say, Facebook? Who’s to say? Practices, again, have not been fully developed. Sometimes, when you are a participant in a developed practice, this lack of development really shows.
Revelation 21: 1-8 (NIV)
21 Then I saw “a new heaven and a new earth,” for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and there was no longer any sea. 2 I saw the Holy City, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband. 3 And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. 4 ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”
5 He who was seated on the throne said, “I am making everything new!” Then he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.”
6 He said to me: “It is done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. To the thirsty I will give water without cost from the spring of the water of life. 7 Those who are victorious will inherit all this, and I will be their God and they will be my children. 8 But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters and all liars – they will be consigned to the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death.”
