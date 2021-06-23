Summer of our patience
Summer began Sunday, Father’s Day. Monday, June 21, is the longest day of the year, the Summer Solstice, when we have as much daylight in a 24-hour period as we are going to have for 12 months.
It’s here: Happy summer.
It being that time of year we offer a few notes to keep in mind.
Sunscreen, sure, it matters. So does hydration.
But with that routine stuff out of the way, on to more important things. Van Buren County, as one of its most notable characteristics, has a major state highway running north-south through it. So notable, in fact, that the state of Arkansas continues to pump money into making the thing wider so the many people who travel on it have, as it were, elbow room.
We appreciate that, we appreciate a state government keeping things moving forward. The dust is a hassle, and for the time being the hill north of Clinton has its annoying moments, but we know once it’s done, once the work is completed, moving on down the road will be a lot easier, and safer.
And of course even in the non-construction areas we see a lot of traffic this time of year, tourists seem to be the extra workload on the road.
Good. Compared to last year and the pandemic pressures it’s nice to see people getting out and about, and it’s certainly nice to see families not just spending time together, but making a run through Van Buren County while they’re at it. Good. Good news.
Good time to point out we have a role in their travels: Hospitality.
Now, granted, nobody’s asking you to roll out a red carpet or anything, as it were, but it would be appropriate to at least – at least – show a little hospitality. Smile if you have it in you, hold a door open if you’re not running too late, and (this is the key point) don’t drive like a jerk.
Oh we know, you know where the turn is, you know where the driveway is, those people, who’ve never been here before and are possibly towing a trailer on top of all that, don’t have your native understanding of traffic patterns and all that. Cut ‘em a little slack. Give them a little space and, yes, show a little patience. Sure sure, this might mean it takes you an extra 45 seconds to get where you’re going, maybe you even have to (gasp!) wait at the red light, but it’s not like doing so is the end of the world for you.
Mostly, how about showing people the same courtesy and consideration you’d would like to be shown to you in the same circumstances? How does that sound?
All said and done, you have the power to leave a good, or bad, impression of the county. We encourage being a good host.
Psalm 91 (NIV)
1 Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High
will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
2 I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress,
my God, in whom I trust.”
