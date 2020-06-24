‘Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind.” – Bernard M. Baruch
Masks
We are going to continue hammering this nail until we’re all well or we’re all sick: Wear a mask.
At this point massive amounts of published scientific data supports mask wearing, at this point the Department of Health, the governor, endless numbers of people all say the same thing, having learned from the mass of published data: Wear a mask.
We realize some people choose not to wear a mask. They found someone in some corner whose opinion fits nicely with their confirmation bias and they’re willing to skip the whole mask thing. (That this found opinion likely as not came from social media only makes it two things: (1) even more obscure and (2) even more suspect.)
At this point the “second peak” of COVID-19 infections in Arkansas is looking a great big ol’ whole lot like the first peak still playing out. And this first peak shows that the disease travels from region to region. So yeah, we’re doing okay at the moment, but all it takes is one non-masked someone to blow all that up and turn our space into the latest hot spot.
And honestly, nobody’s asking anybody to shave their head or carry rocks on their back. It’s a piece of cloth over your mouth and nose. How hard could that possibly be?
Executive orders
And if you don’t believe spreading the virus does not continue as a factor in our lives, consider that Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed several executive orders last week regarding protecting employers from liability due to COVID-19.
On one hand we can certainly understand why he did this. Concern remains for the pandemic and its stresses coupled with Arkansas needing to maintain a viable economy. A viable economy requires people working, and employers need to know they have protections in place during these unique times.
(The orders do not allow employers to be negligent by the way. An important point.)
The other reason these were don’t by executive order was because it would have been too problematic to bring the legislature to town to pass something like this. All those people in an enclosed space? In contact? Hey man, haven’t year heard? There’s a pandemic on!
So the orders were passed by executive signature.
There you have it, the potential impact of COVID is such that the state legislature was not brought together to enact legislation. It’s a real disease.
(Steve Brawner, in an excellent column, pointed out that this same set of rules, this same concern about spreading disease, should allow mail-in voting in November – better that than passing disease. It’s worth looking up for a full read.)
Psalm 121 A song of ascents.
1 I lift up my eyes to the mountains –
where does my help come from?
2 My help comes from the Lord,
the Maker of heaven and earth.
3 He will not let your foot slip–
he who watches over you will not slumber;
4 indeed, he who watches over Israel
will neither slumber nor sleep.
5 The Lord watches over you–
the Lord is your shade at your right hand;
6 the sun will not harm you by day,
nor the moon by night.
7 The Lord will keep you from all harm–
he will watch over your life;
8 the Lord will watch over your coming and going
both now and forevermore.
