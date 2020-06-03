Time’s jagged wheel
What a time to be alive.
It is a time where public health acquiescence is a question of personal politics, it is a time where personal politics seem better a tool for confrontation than social stability, it’s a time where social stability is pushed aside by protest, and where protest is pushed aside by personal politics.
And, lest we forget: Murder hornets.
We are tempted to tell you how we feel about these things, how we, breathlessly, clutch our pearls and exclaim what are not doubt important and useful insights into mayhem’s newest turn.
But we will not, it is not the time for that. It could be, certainly opinion-staters of all manner and ilk are willing to say something when a microphone is thrust to them, when the reporter stands, pen above notepad, ready to capture what’s being said.
And we will, stand there with poised pen, we do.
But we encourage you, all of you, to join us in this, to listen. People are mad, people are scared, people are disgusted and fed up. Granted, any number of people are experiencing any number of those emotions for what we would find to be the wrong reasons. In fact we could shout them down (we being brilliant and all) with relative ease because they are so, when they dare to conflict with our views, wrong.
And that’s not the point, it’s not about who’s right and who’s wrong. It’s about who’s scared and fearful, and why. Why?
And then listen. Don’t listen to find some flaw in the argument, we’re not playing a sports game here where your counter-serve will let your side “win,” it’s a question of hearing what people are saying, really hearing, really understanding, really getting to the bottom of it.
No slapped-together bumper-sticker-slogan here, but thoughtful people listening with the will to understand. We listen to be the ear all who fear are searching for.
Will that fix anything? Heck, we don’t know. But what we do know, what we’re actually very sure about, is how little listening has been going on. And again, it takes some time, some real, active, listening to get down past the immediate complaint to find out what, at the core of it all, is really, really, driving the fear.
And nothing gets fixed until you understand what’s at the core of what’s broken.
Because let’s not kid ourselves. At the center of this, way in down there toward the middle, is fear. The question is “Why?” So here, let’s give you (us) something else to fear: That you’re not listening. Fear that. That you will develop a solution based on two-bit slogans and confirmation bias, fear that as well. That somewhere in the rubble we don’t walk away any more knowing than we were when the whole mess started.
Be terrified of that.
And here, the most important thing: Be utterly and brilliantly fearfully overwhelmed, clutching your own pearls, that you might allow yourself to think that you – you – are not able to do something. You are. You don’t have to be the next Joan of Arc. All you really need to do is listen, just listen. You can make a difference that way.
Let ‘s find out where it is where we can all row the same boat to the same shore, and get past the current tempest. With that behind us we can get to work on the murder hornets thing.
James 1:19-27 (NIV)
Listening and Doing
My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry, 20 because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires. 21 Therefore, get rid of all moral filth and the evil that is so prevalent and humbly accept the word planted in you, which can save you.
22 Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says. 23 Anyone who listens to the word but does not do what it says is like someone who looks at his face in a mirror 24 and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like. 25 But whoever looks intently into the perfect law that gives freedom, and continues in it – not forgetting what they have heard, but doing it – they will be blessed in what they do.
26 Those who consider themselves religious and yet do not keep a tight rein on their tongues deceive themselves, and their religion is worthless. 27 Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.
