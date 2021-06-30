The long-term pandemic
Pardon our use of slang, but this Delta Variant is no joke.
This latest term of the COVID-19 virus is having an ever-increasing impact on the state, region and yes, the county. The biggest reason the impact is taking place is due to the relatively low number of vaccinations in the areas being impacted including, yes, Van Buren County.
You should get vaccinated. You will not be charged for it, and the number of excuses not to are shrinking hourly, especially when you discount the skewed and dangerous advice from the social media epidemiologists. (And by “social media epidemiologists” we mean “the people on social media who are asserting views which are flat wrong;” and by “the people on social media who are asserting views which are flat wrong” we mean “foolish people.” Stop taking advice from foolish people.)
We hear, although they are unconfirmed reports, of clusters of groups, church congregations not in the least, where the infection is spreading quickly. We hear of neighbors being put on ventilators, we hear of a disease not finished with our population.
We hear of a forthcoming holiday weekend where the opportunity to be in a crowd with people who are not as careful as you about spreading disease increases.
Get a vaccine. Be careful of crowds. Be careful. The pandemic is not over yet and without responsible actions, will not be over for a while yet. Do what’s right.
Beer and water
Holiday weekend coming up, a summer holiday weekend at that, and lots of opportunities to have fun outside, including fun on the water. Why not? We have a lot of outstanding waterways ‘round here, and they are fun.
But you won’t be the only ones out there, and that includes law enforcement which will look poorly on anyone overindulging in the course of the weekend. And what a shame it would be having to celebrate July 4th, 2021, while behind bars ‘cause you had a few too many.
Attendant to that point: Beer has a lot of positive qualities, one of them is not, however, hydration. It simply doesn’t do you a lot of good if you’re out there in the heat and get thirsty. Get some water in you, or a sports drink, when you’re looking to beat, or let’s just say “overcome,” the heat.
Have fun, but arrive at Monday unscathed.
2 Peter 3: 1-9 (NIV) The Day of the Lord
3 Dear friends, this is now my second letter to you. I have written both of them as reminders to stimulate you to wholesome thinking. 2 I want you to recall the words spoken in the past by the holy prophets and the command given by our Lord and Savior through your apostles.
3 Above all, you must understand that in the last days scoffers will come, scoffing and following their own evil desires. 4 They will say, “Where is this ‘coming’ he promised? Ever since our ancestors died, everything goes on as it has since the beginning of creation.” 5 But they deliberately forget that long ago by God’s word the heavens came into being and the earth was formed out of water and by water. 6 By these waters also the world of that time was deluged and destroyed. 7 By the same word the present heavens and earth are reserved for fire, being kept for the day of judgment and destruction of the ungodly.
8 But do not forget this one thing, dear friends: With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day. 9 The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.
