State law has it that if your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should also be on. Adding that if you live in the Ozark foothills we’re a little better at getting fog along with our rain as most people. So while it’s a short point, it remains important: Turn your headlights on.
COVID-19, while not the crushing burden it was a year ago, is still around and we hear recent reports of our neighbors coming down with the disease. Unlike other finger-wagging outlets, we will leave you to make your own decisions about vaccination. For that matter we will leave you to make your own decisions about masking.
We were recently reminded, however, by a friend of ours well versed in such things (a scientist as opposed to a social media expert) of a point we pass along: Hand washing, it is important to engage in hand washing, probably more frequent than what you may have done in the past.
You got this, we got this, but in the meantime be mindful of the importance of hand washing as a way to mitigate the disease’s impact.
Speaking of science, we have to note again that despite this being an exceptionally rainy season, it’s dry in Clinton. It is dry because flood control works. We look forward to the new flood map coming out soon (and have hopes for Clinton real estate as a result), but despite all, we have to at least acknowledge the role science, which analyzed the problem and developed a solution, and hard work in today’s world being better than a flooded world of the past.
Meanwhile, nothing’s perfect and we are getting a whole lot of rain. If you’re out in the county and you’re not sure: Turn around, don’t drown.
Genesis: 9: 1-3 (NIV) God’s Covenant With Noah
9 Then God blessed Noah and his sons, saying to them, “Be fruitful and increase in number and fill the earth. 2 The fear and dread of you will fall on all the beasts of the earth, and on all the birds in the sky, on every creature that moves along the ground, and on all the fish in the sea; they are given into your hands. 3 Everything that lives and moves about will be food for you. Just as I gave you the green plants, I now give you everything.
