Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson
This week, the governor signed into law two controversial bills – Stand Your Ground and Voter ID. Regarding the Stand Your Ground law, he made it clear he didn’t think it was necessary as the state already doesn’t require a person to retreat in some circumstances. He also echoed concerns from many opposed to the bill that it could lead to violence against people of color. He urged the legislature to pass a “complimentary” hate crimes bill this session. When reporters asked why he thought the General Assembly would listen to him on this issue when it hasn’t on others, he said “Hope springs eternal.”
Hope is not a strategy.
To our dismay, the governor was less conflicted about signing the Voter ID bill into law. We believe voters should have unfettered access to voting. We were relieved to hear that at least people without a photo ID would be able to get one free of charge.
We also disagree with the governor’s decision to lift the statewide mask mandate on March 31. We understand the need to allow businesses to go back to full capacity – though we also think this may be too soon – but at least keep the mask mandate in place. This not only helps mitigate the spread of COVID-19, it protects employees from having to act as “mask police” at private businesses that still require a mask to enter their establishments.
Mainstreet Kids
The Van Buren County Democrat editorial board is publisher Frank Leto and editor Alex Kienlen
We applaud Quorum Court Justices on the Building and Grounds Committee for working toward a resolution on maintaining a building lease with the Mainstreet Kids organization. We are especially heartened that this action was taken despite the caterwauling of the social media intelligentsia who, as is their nature, continually look for a reason to spit in the soup.
“We the people” has a broad meaning and includes those who, through whatever circumstances, need a hand up from willing outside agencies, and while it also includes those citizens throwing public temper tantrums, it does not give that group more weight because it makes the most noise.
Government accurately executed is fair and caring, as is the proposed lease resolution in this instance. Good.
2 Corinthians 1: 3-11 Praise to the God of All Comfort
3 Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, 4 who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God. 5 For just as we share abundantly in the sufferings of Christ, so also our comfort abounds through Christ. 6 If we are distressed, it is for your comfort and salvation; if we are comforted, it is for your comfort, which produces in you patient endurance of the same sufferings we suffer. 7 And our hope for you is firm, because we know that just as you share in our sufferings, so also you share in our comfort.
8 We do not want you to be uninformed, brothers and sisters, about the troubles we experienced in the province of Asia. We were under great pressure, far beyond our ability to endure, so that we despaired of life itself. 9 Indeed, we felt we had received the sentence of death. But this happened that we might not rely on ourselves but on God, who raises the dead. 10 He has delivered us from such a deadly peril, and he will deliver us again. On him we have set our hope that he will continue to deliver us, 11 as you help us by your prayers. Then many will give thanks on our behalf for the gracious favor granted us in answer to the prayers of many.
