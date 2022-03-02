(Glory to Ukraine)
We support Ukraine and decry Russia’s invasion of that country.
We are amazed, and aware, of others who do not share our view. We live, thankfully, in a free country and acknowledge no person or group is bound to agree with us in our stance, nor us with theirs. God bless America.
What we note, however, missing in a great deal of the reporting on this invasion, is what it implies for a greater world. Allow us to step back in the time machine: There was at one time this idea in global politics that “Might makes Right.” Stated briefly, this meant that the stronger could do whatever they wanted on the global stage. (Volumes have been written on the might/right thing, this being a very superficial summary.) This reached its peak as the world fell into World War I.
In the history of war, it’s difficult to point out a conflict which had a greater impact that World War I. Oh sure, other conflicts have had great impacts since then, World War II not in the least, but the culmination of understanding which came from World War I, other than the fairly sweeping changes to social structures, was that this whole “Might makes Right” thing leads to a lot of death.
“Maybe,” the idea went among global thinkers, “we need to move away from this ‘only the strong’ idea and work out something closer to, oh, say, democracy as a basic structure.”
Of course, not everyone agreed, and in the fallout came World War II. In the fallout from that, a world was constructed where democracy borne of diplomacy came to the fore. That was the world of today, at least it was until last week when tanks and troops rolled into Ukraine.
Russia, essentially, declared that “Might makes Right” and it deserved Ukraine. Being a global superpower, it reached in after it.
China, of course, is watching this all closely, including watching the world’s response. If Russia is correct, if we’re back to MmR, then Taiwan can expect to be scooped up in fairly short order. Other nations, other boundaries … we wind up with the sort of world which led to World War I, which you may recall was labeled “The war to end all wars.”
The war to end all wars, again.
At the same time, we can watch democracy, the MmR’s countervailing force, being used to combat (as it were) the Ukraine invasion. The problem, of course, is that economics being applied here will take a while to have substantial impact, Russia and its leaders having squirreled away a sizable cash reserve prior to the invasion.
And now, among the news footage of burning buildings and crying children we have to wonder where it will all end. We don’t know; we don’t know for a fact. We do know that as energy prices rise due to the global impact of what’s taking place, it will put a weight on all of us, and that weight may get much, much, heavier if sanctions do not put an end to the invasion.
If you pray, you now have something to pray toward. We pray we get out of this and back to roughly the same world our fathers and their fathers sacrificed so hard to create. And we will be thinking of you as we do so; and we will be thinking of those in Ukraine.
2 Timothy 1: 6-14
6 For this reason I remind you to fan into flame the gift of God, which is in you through the laying on of my hands. 7 For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline. 8 So do not be ashamed of the testimony about our Lord or of me his prisoner. Rather, join with me in suffering for the gospel, by the power of God. 9 He has saved us and called us to a holy life – not because of anything we have done but because of his own purpose and grace. This grace was given us in Christ Jesus before the beginning of time, 10 but it has now been revealed through the appearing of our Savior, Christ Jesus, who has destroyed death and has brought life and immortality to light through the gospel. 11 And of this gospel I was appointed a herald and an apostle and a teacher. 12 That is why I am suffering as I am. Yet this is no cause for shame, because I know whom I have believed, and am convinced that he is able to guard what I have entrusted to him until that day.
13 What you heard from me, keep as the pattern of sound teaching, with faith and love in Christ Jesus. 14 Guard the good deposit that was entrusted to you – guard it with the help of the Holy Spirit who lives in us.
