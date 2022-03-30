And so, to election
Election season is upon us. Signs are going up in yards, campaign events are taking place and yes, here it goes. Let’s, first, get some housekeeping stuff out of the way:
If you want to announce your candidacy in the paper, we’re happy to run it. We recommend about 500 words max, but if you go to 650 we won’t fault you. Including a headshot to run with the article is a good idea. (If you’re worried about newspaper-style writing, don’t be. We’ll be happy to tidy things up, and will only edit for style, never for content.)
We run candidacy announcements on a space-available basis. What that means, ultimately, is that the sooner you get it in to us, the more likely it is to get in the paper. Waiting until the last minute is never a good idea.
Send them to editor@vanburencountydem.com
Also, we’re not going to endorse any candidates. We will report on candidates as appropriate (and have already as we move toward the election) and do so in order for you to make up your own mind.
We are very pleased to report that, first, no candidate has asked for an endorsement and, two, the election has so far been pretty clean, with no mud slung to speak of. What we suspect will happen is the first buckets of mud will be slung by the Facebook crowd. We don’t know if they have begun slinging or not, because, well, we ignore them.
We have long maintained, and give this advice to anyone who looks to Facebook as a repository of community opinion: It can be safely ignored. In fact, we find “The (blank) is trying to (blank) our (blank)!” crowd on that platform is the same people over and over, because, of course, some people are like that – and, repeating, those people may be safely ignored.
While we’re talking, a point was made at the recent Quorum Court meeting which bears repeating: Our balloting system is simple, reliable and very secure. This was confirmed by a Quorum Court Justice, Ester Bass, who had many years as the county’s clerk, who confirmed that the old-style paper-ballot voting was less secure than the system currently in place.
1 Timothy 2: 1-7
I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people – 2 for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. 3 This is good, and pleases God our Savior, 4 who wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth. 5 For there is one God and one mediator between God and mankind, the man Christ Jesus, 6 who gave himself as a ransom for all people. This has now been witnessed to at the proper time. 7 And for this purpose I was appointed a herald and an apostle – I am telling the truth, I am not lying – and a true and faithful teacher of the Gentiles.
