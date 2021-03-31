The Van Buren County editorial board is made up of publisher Frank Leto and editor Alex Kienlen.
Clinton City Hall
We are encouraged by the new City Hall being constructed in Clinton’s downtown. The space, generously donated by the Tomlinson family, is being re-fitted and will be, once completed, a facility a county seat deserves. The Clinton City Council made a good decision in approving funding for the project.
Of course there is the importance of City Hall, finally, being in an established location. What follows is the hope that this marks a revitalization of the downtown square neighborhood as additional businesses take advantage of the location. It is our ultimate hope that the downtown becomes, once again, a vital active space in the community.
Masks
We realize March 31 marks the final day of the state’s mask mandate, established in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The mandate was established by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and ends by his order as well.
We hope our readers understand that March 31 does not mark the end of the pandemic or that infection risk as somehow gone. By all indications this disease will be among us for some time to come. We must continue to be careful, wash our hands, practice social distancing and yes, wear masks, especially in light of those who chose not to be vaccinated due to complex and at times confusing reasons.
We will continue to monitor the reports. Once numbers indicated herd immunity – currently estimated for the May time frame – we will leave the mask in the car. Until then we will act as though an international pandemic remains underway, regardless the date.
Luke 24: 1-12 Jesus Has Risen
24 On the first day of the week, very early in the morning, the women took the spices they had prepared and went to the tomb. 2 They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, 3 but when they entered, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. 4 While they were wondering about this, suddenly two men in clothes that gleamed like lightning stood beside them. 5 In their fright the women bowed down with their faces to the ground, but the men said to them, “Why do you look for the living among the dead? 6 He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: 7 ‘The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.’ ” 8 Then they remembered his words.
9 When they came back from the tomb, they told all these things to the Eleven and to all the others. 10 It was Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of James, and the others with them who told this to the apostles. 11 But they did not believe the women, because their words seemed to them like nonsense. 12 Peter, however, got up and ran to the tomb. Bending over, he saw the strips of linen lying by themselves, and he went away, wondering to himself what had happened.
