Apollo 14b
Ukraine journalism circles have been talking, needless to say about a lot of things, but one which struck us was how Ukraine, the country, will keep itself a viable topic in the months, and years, to come.
It works like this: Ukraine plus invasion equals news. Lots of reporting going on right now, although notably it is less reporting than was just a few days ago. It remains a bright light, just not as bright as it has been. And the concern is that light will continue to dim as other world-wide issues move to the forefront and draw our attention.
Because the conventional wisdom is that this Ukraine invasion thing will be going on, in some form or another, for a long, long time. A global superpower is taking over a smaller country and that country has a strong resistance to the action. The “superpower” thing, however, implies occupation, and the “smaller” means any resistance will likely be less organized military and more cells of resistance.
And resistance cells do not have a publication arm, as a rule.
Which is where the title for this piece comes from, as a Ukrainian public information officer put it: Most people can name the crew, or at least one crew-member, of Apollo 11, the first mission to land on the moon (most come up with “Neil Armstrong,” first man on the moon) but few know the names from subsequent missions, Apollo 14 for example. (Led by Alan Shepard Jr. on his second and final space flight. We had to look it up.) Ukraine is currently in its Apollo 11 phase with the news cycle, and it does not want to recede to Apollo 14 level.
We don’t see, from this end of the telescope, eyes turning from Ukraine any time soon, but we are aware of how relatively easy it is to be distracted by other information flowing in these modern times.
The neighbors
Which brings up an interesting point: Ukrainians, with much difficulty, are flowing into Poland and Romania. These countries have opened their borders and we are all thankful for them doing so, for providing a way out for those escaping the war’s terrors.
But, and as much as we hate to look a gift horse in the mouth and all, Africans are trying to escape turmoil, Syrians, ditto, and the same countries are far less welcoming, in fact, not welcoming at all. Reports continue that members of those ethnic groups attempting to flee Ukraine – which had a large foreign student population – are not being allowed to cross the border. Adding here that Syria, and Africa, have been war-ravaged for far longer than Ukraine.
We argue that a refugee is a refugee is a refugee and all deserve the same honor and respect, regardless country of origin.
Leviticus 19: 33-34
33 “‘When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. 34 The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt. I am the Lord your God.
Job 29:15-17
15 I was eyes to the blind
and feet to the lame.
16 I was a father to the needy;
I took up the case of the stranger.
17 I broke the fangs of the wicked
and snatched the victims from their teeth.
