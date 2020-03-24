Keep it healthy
A few quick tips and insights we’ve picked up on this COVID-19 thing.
Do you have a place in your home ready in case someone sharing the home comes down with the virus? Predictions as to how may of us will get the thing cover a broad set of estimates, but planning on 50 percent of us being sickened is not unfair. You’ll need a place in your home if someone comes down to allow them the space (and rest) they need without getting anyone else sick by proximity.
The virus is especially infectious, easy to catch and easy to give, remember that. Remember also that it spreads from coughing and sneezing. The minuscule droplets discharged during such events are how this thing is transmitted from person to person.
Sneeze or cough into the crook of your elbow, because you don’t want to touch anything with your hands after coughing. (A good time here to point out the importance of covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough. We really shouldn’t have to point that out, but at the same time these days if you don’t cover up you’re possibly transmitting disease as opposed to being a social bore.)
Deliveries and curb service, of course, are a handy way to stay away from people while getting the various things we need. But we are reminded that, per above, those same droplets can last on things like paper for up to eight hours. We know one friend, who is well versed in the nature of these matters, who has a quarantine area in his home where everything sits for eight hours after being brought in. (While he is probably correct to do this, we have not yet reached this level of care – but share with you since it’s useful knowledge.)
The point here being the disease can be transmitted pretty easily, in the grand scheme of things, and worse, you can be transmitting the disease and feel just fine, just swell, no problems. But then it can take as long as two weeks to go from infection to sick.
So yes, as you read this, you may be infected with COVID-19 and feel fine. We don’t tell you this to scare you, we tell you this to both be prepared and, more important, to be able and willing to show care. Stop shaking hands (and if you’re a hugger, yeah, that’s over).
We want to stress this again: This thing transmits easily, infects surfaces for a long time, and can be transmitted, and re-transmitted, by people who feel just fine and have only been around people who feel just fine. It is pretty good at infecting what it comes in contact with, so be careful who you’re around, which is to say keep it to yourself. The life you save may be somebody else’s.
Wash your hands, wash ‘em a lot. (Our friend with the bags sitting for eight hours also reminds that people need to wash their face every night.) Yeah sure, hand sanitizer is a joy and convenient, but good ol’ soap and water does just fine. Wash ’em like you mean it, between the fingers, back of the hand and all that.
Finally, and this is important as much as anything: Don’t get your news about this thing from social media (looking at you, Facebook). We’ve already seen some just horrible information being put out there, and more to come. People have already died from taking drugs or inducing treatments because somebody made a persuasive case in a social media post.
Garlic? Pointing a hair dryer at your face? Won’t do anything, and that’s just a couple things going around out there.
We miss you. We want to get out and hang out with you. We can’t, times are like that. Meanwhile be careful, wash your hands and keep the faith. We’ll get through this. It’ll be difficult, but we’ll get through this.
Romans 6:15-23 (NIV)
Slaves to Righteousness
15 What then? Shall we sin because we are not under the law but under grace? By no means! 16 Don’t you know that when you offer yourselves to someone as obedient slaves, you are slaves of the one you obey — whether you are slaves to sin, which leads to death, or to obedience, which leads to righteousness? 17 But thanks be to God that, though you used to be slaves to sin, you have come to obey from your heart the pattern of teaching that has now claimed your allegiance. 18 You have been set free from sin and have become slaves to righteousness.
19 I am using an example from everyday life because of your human limitations. Just as you used to offer yourselves as slaves to impurity and to ever-increasing wickedness, so now offer yourselves as slaves to righteousness leading to holiness. 20 When you were slaves to sin, you were free from the control of righteousness. 21 What benefit did you reap at that time from the things you are now ashamed of? Those things result in death! 22 But now that you have been set free from sin and have become slaves of God, the benefit you reap leads to holiness, and the result is eternal life. 23 For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.
