Times like these
We understand there are those who feel this concern about COVID-19 is all “hype.” We understand these same people are using social media to broadcast this message, and we understand they are supporting the hype charge by using various internet-shared memes and videos which support this charge.
We understand these messages, these catchy headlines and artistically presented findings, are attractive. After all, who among us doesn’t want this to be not as bad as it is? Who among us does not long for a return to the normally of pre-pandemic life?
These people are wrong. More to the point, these people are wrong at a level which can get somebody killed. They should, must, be ignored.
If you are one of those sharing this claptrap, you must stop.
The messages encouraging you to discount the seriousness of this public health event are attractive only because they are what we want to be true. Certainly we wish they were true, that infection by the virus is no worse than a common cold, that the public health response is not needed, is somehow engineered by those looking to achieve political ends, and so forth.
Again, these view are wrong. This is serious; this is a serious time.
We can look through history and see any number of events which impacted our nation dramatically. We can not, however, look over history and see anything which impacted American life quite like this virus.
Arguably the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918 could be pointed out as a similar event from our past, and fairly so, the difference being today we have the open-access of social media, and with it the ability for everyone, no matter how poorly disciplined their reasoning process, to put forth dangerous views.
But then again, from the 1918 event we learned things so as to not make the same mistake twice: Practice social distancing and responsible hygiene, keep up-to-date with public health directives, and, most important, don’t panic but stay alert.
While specific numbers are hard to pin down, the next 15 days will be critical.
We repeat, take this seriously. (We further repeat, don’t panic but stay alert.)
Please, be careful.
This week’s verse
We run a bible verse every week in this section. We’re not going to explain why here, and honestly, it’s one of those acts which speak for itself.
But we add that Psalm 91, cited below, has become very popular as a point of contact, as it were, in dealing with the pandemic.
Psalm 91 (NIV)
1 Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High
will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.[a]
2 I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress,
my God, in whom I trust.”
3 Surely he will save you
from the fowler’s snare
and from the deadly pestilence.
4 He will cover you with his feathers,
and under his wings you will find refuge;
his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.
5 You will not fear the terror of night,
nor the arrow that flies by day,
6 nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness,
nor the plague that destroys at midday.
7 A thousand may fall at your side,
ten thousand at your right hand,
but it will not come near you.
