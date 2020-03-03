A french sports metaphor
We’d like to think, optimists that we are, that we could type here “This will be our last statement on the election commission ‘thing’ and its related issues,” but we have a side matching our optimism with pessimism and here we are: We hope, but doubt, this will be our last statement on the election commission and, perhaps, related issues.
Because as we make this point, as we type this, the entire Affaire La Commission continues to unfold. We’ll get back to that in a minute.
Because the flip side of this being, as you read this, Super Tuesday (as it’s called) has passed. Ballots nationwide have been submitted and counted, have either been certified or are soon to be certified, and soon the genius squad will take to the television screens to tell us what it all means. (Others will take to social media to tell the tale; most will use sports metaphors. You earthlings are predictable like that.)
Let’s consider: We’re a nation of laws, famously a nation of laws, and within that framework of laws we have institutions and a constitution which makes sure these laws are upheld in, as Thomas Jefferson put it, “to the benefit of most while harming the least.”
While harming the least.
Oh, we know how it is. There’s a thing and we tend to take that thing and try to give it a human shape. If we don’t like a thing we find a human to blame it on and off we go. So it becomes “this guy because that...” or “that guy because this….” and we compare it to a touchdown using a baseball or something nuts like that and feel like we’ve, somehow, made sense of it all.
Let’s step back, big picture: You voted, we voted, that votes are being counted in a fair and equitable process. The votes will move us, as a nation, toward an outcome. The Earth will continue in its orbit and the sun will continue to rise in a predictable fashion.
Such is life in a nation of laws.
So yeah, in 2020 the Affaire La Commission is news. By 2025 it will be a footnote. By 2030 a trivia question. A nation of laws will continue to function, and the Earth, dear Mother Earth, will continue its predictable path.
And you will wake up, realize the people you were pointing fingers at, the people you were taking to task, were, like all of us, human. We are human. We, members of a nation of laws, are human.
Humans, humans like us, will continue to track this thing down, work out its various nuances, and they will do so – as is appropriate in a nation of laws – with the plodding turn of justice’s wheel. That is, however slowly, but ever certainly. If there’s actions to be taken they will be taken, they will be taken lawfully.
And, hey, great news kids, this is the same way it works when the finger points at you: A methodical, considered and certain path of a wheel, turning within the nation of laws.
Calm down. It’s 2030’s trivia question, and one engaging with people who, as much as you try to personify them into a single-issue thing you do/n’t like, are like you, like us.
Like citizens of a nation of laws.
Isaiah 55: 8-13 (NIV)
“For my thoughts are not your thoughts,
neither are your ways my ways,”
declares the Lord.
9 “As the heavens are higher than the earth,
so are my ways higher than your ways
and my thoughts than your thoughts.
10 As the rain and the snow
come down from heaven,
and do not return to it
without watering the earth
and making it bud and flourish,
so that it yields seed for the sower and bread for the eater,
11 so is my word that goes out from my mouth:
It will not return to me empty,
but will accomplish what I desire
and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.
12 You will go out in joy
and be led forth in peace;
the mountains and hills
will burst into song before you,
and all the trees of the field
will clap their hands.
13 Instead of the thornbush will grow the juniper,
and instead of briers the myrtle will grow.
This will be for the Lord’s renown,
for an everlasting sign,
that will endure forever.”
