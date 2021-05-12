The Van Buren County Democrat editorial board is made up of publisher Frank Leto and editor Alex Kienlen
An impression
We are struck by the number of people who, metaphorical sword in hand, already “know” the outcome of the Fairfield Bay ambulance service issue and have not only taken sides, but in doing so use whatever means, generally social media, to lambaste those who do not share their vision.
We do not know yet why the service is locked down, only that it has been locked down. We, as the rest of the public, have only been told the service is locked down and the “why” can not be discussed due to it being a personnel issue, and such issues, by law, kept under wraps until completed.
We know as a part of this the city council authorized the mayor to hire a CPA firm to perform an audit.
And from this, from these points, public tantrums and social media posts based on knowledge formed from conjecture. And from that conjecture the utter wrongness of the service being locked down. So great is the perceived wrongness-from-conjecture that people are being attacked (from the parapets of Fort Keyboard).
Our position is to not engage in conjecture. If a poor decision has been made, or a series of poor decisions, we will report upon same. Laws exist, and those who have made poor decisions will be addressed by these laws, put in place for this very reason.
We will act upon facts and encourage others to do the same.
We only add: This obviously serious event will pass. Laws will be followed and an outcome will take place. Regardless of that outcome, the community, and its people, will remain. Please consider that when all the facts are known, it is quite possible any previous conjecture will be wrong, and any attacks undertaken will be a mark lasting much longer than the event.
Be careful. These are our neighbors.
Nicely done
Two weeks ago Archey Fork Park was flooded due to rains. It happens, the park exists as an overrun for times when the river is especially high.
The problem is the ball fields were underwater and a state tournament was due to take place in a week. The Clinton Parks Department was able to meet the challenge and competitors had dry fields for play.
Nice job, Clinton Parks, thank you.
Matthew 18: 15-20 (NIV)
15 “If your brother or sister sins, go and point out their fault, just between the two of you. If they listen to you, you have won them over. 16 But if they will not listen, take one or two others along, so that ‘every matter may be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses.’ 17 If they still refuse to listen, tell it to the church; and if they refuse to listen even to the church, treat them as you would a pagan or a tax collector.
18 “Truly I tell you, whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.
19 “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. 20 For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”
